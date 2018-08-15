Ready for hard work: New Capras coach reveals his plans

IMMENSELY PROUD: After a year as assistant coach with the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras, David Faiumu will step into the top job next year.

IMMENSELY PROUD: After a year as assistant coach with the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras, David Faiumu will step into the top job next year.

RUGBY LEAGUE: He made his NRL debut with the North Queensland Cowboys in 2004, now David Faiumu is preparing to make his coaching debut with the CQ Capras in 2019.

Capras CEO Peter White today announced the 35-year-old former international as the new head coach of the Intrust Super Cup club for the next two years, with a further one-year option.

He will replace Kim Williams, who held the position for three seasons and is heading to the West Wales Raiders at season's end.

The Capras assistant coach this year, Faiumu said he was immensely proud and honoured and the appointment was a massive stepping stone in his coaching career.

"I've done a lot of things off the field but this is just a big step in terms of coaching and I can't wait to get stuck in.

"This is a debut for me, effectively. I made my debut 14 years ago in the NRL and this is my debut coaching-wise so it's a proud moment for myself and my family.

"There's a lot of things I need to do, it's a massive list. I can't do them all in the next six weeks but I'll be doing everything I can to make sure that we're hitting the ground running come November 1 when I sit in the chair.

"There's a lot of hard work between now and when we kick off next year and that's what I'm prepared to do.”

The Capras received more than 25 applications for the job, which included local, national and international candidates, but White said they could not go past Faiumu's all-round experience on and off and the field.

David Faiumu playing for the Huddersfield Giants in the English Super League. Contributed

Faiumu came through the Capras system, playing with the then Comets in the Q-Cup in 2003 before moving to the North Queensland Cowboys where he played for five seasons.

He then joined forces with the Huddersfield Giants for six seasons in the English Super League.

He played 13 internationals for New Zealand, Samoa and the European Exiles, and a total of 238 NRL and Super League games.

He lined up alongside some of the game's best in Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott, and also worked under notable coaches including Graham Murray and Wayne Bennett.

Faiumu's off-field roles include game development officer at Huddersfield, general manager of Wellington Rugby League and QRL Central Division wellbeing and education manager.

He said his passion for coaching developed while he was playing.

"I was always that player who tried to embrace what the coaches were trying to implement within our structures and our systems and I was part of the leadership groups (in England).

"I was always trying to drive those principles and those disciplines that the coaches were giving to us.”

Williams, who was instrumental in bringing Faiumu to the Capras, said he had been a great addition to the club.

He had an extensive knowledge of the game, was a quality person and was well liked and respected by the players.

"You've got a pretty good headstart if you've got those three qualities so I think he's the right man for the job,” Williams said.