Ready, set, go for Rookwood Weir

A comparison between the two catchment areas, one for Rookwood Weir in blue and Lake Awoonga in pink.

A comparison between the two catchment areas, one for Rookwood Weir in blue and Lake Awoonga in pink. Gladstone Area Water Board

IT'S been one of the hottest political potatoes in Central Queensland's recent history but progress on Rookwood Weir is underway.

SunWater representatives met with local politicians in Rockhampton yesterday to brief them on the state of the project.

Initial investigations into 'buying local' and briefings with major stakeholders for the construction of the $325 million project have started and detailed design for the weir and other preparatory steps are ready to commence once contractors are engaged.

Expressions of interest and tender documents for the two work packages are expected to be released to market early this year with sections of the roadworks to be built by Rockhampton Regional Council.

FUTURE SITE: Rookwood Weir will emerge from this site in 2022/23 Contribute

They include an upgrade to Gogango intersection to allow vehicle access, upgrades to Hanrahans Crossing, Riverslea and Foleyvale bridges and construction of the weir.

Road works and other early works are expected to be built this year with in-river construction of the weir, over two dry seasons, to start next year and be completed by 2022-23.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said the State Government had paid the first instalment of $28m towards its contribution of $176m to ensure the project hit the ground running.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke at a press conference to release the business case for the Rookwood Weir. Chris Ison ROK240118crookwood4

He said after yesterday's briefing he was even more excited about what the project would offer, not only in terms of water but in jobs for the region.

Mr O'Rourke took a swipe at the Federal Government which he said "hadn't put down a cent yet" and "needed to be contributing instead of the State Government putting up all the dollars for these projects".

When pressed, Mr O'Rourke would not be specific about how he expected the Federal Government to contribute and could not give any detail about what the State needed from the Feds.

Capricorn MP Michelle Landry said planning on the project was 85 per cent complete and it was 'all systems go".

She said she was looking forward to working as a team with the State Government and that comments made by Mr O'Rourke were "frustrating".

"I made this announcement before the 2016 election with the money on the table," she said.

"It took over two years for the business case to be done by the State, now we just want to work with them.

"Everything they've asked for we've given.

Michelle Landry talks about Rookwood Weier. Chris Ison ROK030817crookwood4

"We want this project going so let's stop the mud slinging and just get moving."

Ms Landry said when she was elected in 2015, there were 150 water projects across Australia and Rookwood was near the bottom.

"I fought damned hard to get this project," she said.

"I talked about it in parliament all the time, did press conferences and brought the relevant ministers to this area and then we got the money.

"We've even put money on the table for the running costs and this is a project owned by the State Government.

"This is in the hands of the bureaucrats now and we're just looking forward to seeing it go."

Map showing the location of Rookwood Weir Kerri-Anne Mesner

Minister for Northern Australia, Matt Canavan said the responsibilities for each level of government were relatively clear.

"Ultimately it's a responsibility for the State Government. It's all State Government infrastructure and they control the rivers and SunWater," he said.

"The Feds provided half the capital costs and a portion of operating costs and will receive some of the operating revenue.

"If you like, the Federal Government is the bank and the State Government is responsible for building the project and will operate and run Rookwood Weir.

"This should be a unifying project for Central Queensland, this is not controversial.

"I haven't even heard the Greenies argue against this at the moment and they usually argue against everything.

"Labor, LNP, every party is on board so lets get this done."