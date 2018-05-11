Ready, set, mow: Drivers rev up for action at Yaamba track

READY TO RACE: Local driver Sean Booy will compete in the outlaw class in Queensland titles action at the Yaamba track on Sunday.

READY TO RACE: Local driver Sean Booy will compete in the outlaw class in Queensland titles action at the Yaamba track on Sunday. Chris Ison ROK161016cmower13

MOWER RACING: Yaamba's Sean Booy knows consistency will be key in his quest for victory in Round 4 of the Queensland ride-on mower championships this weekend.

Thirty-eight competitors, ranging in age from 13 to their mid-60s, will travel from as far afield as Townsville to the Gold Coast to race on Sunday.

They will chase glory in the outlaw, modified and A, B, C and D grades at Central Queensland Mower Racing Club's Yaamba track from 9am.

Dirt karts will take to the same track from 2pm tomorrow in a spectacular prelude to Sunday's action, with the all-in handicapped final to run on Sunday before the lunch break.

Booy will line up in what's going to be a hotly contested outlaw class and he's keen to repeat his winning form of Round 1.

"I haven't done all the rounds this year, this will be my second,” he said.

"I'll give it a good go and see what happens.

Racers from across the state will hit the Yaamba track this weekend. Chris Ison ROK220516cmower3

"I'm hoping to win. There's eight races and I know I'll need to be consistent for those eight races.”

Booy's wife Tarm, one of four female racers nominated, will be among the top contenders in the modified class.

Fellow CQ club members Jay Wilkins and the Kennedy trio - Warren, John and Jai - should be right in the mix in A-grade, with Nathan Smith expected to be in the hunt in B-grade.

One of the club's youngest members, 14-year-old Slade Rawlinson, will line up in C-grade.

Booy started racing seven years ago and has for the past two years been competing in the outlaw class, where the machines reach speeds of up to 90km/h.

"I had a go on dad's mower and I enjoyed it so much that I decided to do it as well,” he said.

"I love everything about it - the speed, the competition, the people and the environment.

"It's a good cheap motorsport for everybody, and you have as much fun on the track as you do off it.”

Entry is $5 for adults, and children under-14 are free.