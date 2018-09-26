Ready to saddle up in Rocky for a good cause

LEND YOUR SUPPORT: Jockey Les "Bubba” Tilley and Graham Dougan from the local Prostate Cancer Awareness Group get ready for the Prostate Cancer Awareness/Club 150 Race Day at Callaghan Park on Friday.

HORSE RACING: Callaghan Park will turn a shade of blue on Friday for the Prostate Cancer Awareness/Club 150 Race Day.

The Rockhampton Jockey Club, in association with the local Prostate Cancer Awareness Group and in particular Graham Dougan, have been promoting the race day for four years.

RJC operations manager Kelly Suli said the event was originally designed to promote awareness rather than to raise money.

"With the majority of racing participants being male, we try to promote as much as we can on the day the importance of early detection and raise awareness of the early signs and symptoms,” she said.

"We first started raising money in 2017 and were excited to raise over $600 on the day.

"This money was used to purchase and brand water bottles for patients to use prior to ultrasounds. The water bottle holds exactly the amount required prior to having an ultrasound.

"This year we hope to once again raise funds for the group's next project and, more importantly, bring awareness to a cancer which takes the lives of more than 3000 men in Australia every year.”

Suli said the local Prostate Cancer Awareness Group were the first in Australia to apply for their own set of racing colours and, more recently, their own blue jodhpurs.

"The top weight in each race wears the colours on the race day and this tends to generate a great deal of interest amongst patrons with everyone keen to get behind the blue on the day,” she said.

Patrons are encouraged to wear blue on the day, and the RJC offers free entry to both the course and the members with a free sausage sizzle held throughout the afternoon.