Real economic impact of Rockhampton River Fest revealed

ROCKHAMPTON'S River Festival was visited 100,000 times and injected more than $4.5 million into the economy.

The Tourism and Events Queensland report into the festival showed the impressive improvements on previous figures.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow said the targets for 2018 had "well and truly” exceeded expectations.

"In 2017 we attracted around 47,000 people and saw more than $3.5 million spent with a growth target of about 10 per cent set for this year,” Cr Strelow said.

Rockhampton River Festival 2018 Fireworks Array

"To think that last year the festival generated 6,721 visitor nights and this year it more than doubled to 14,342 is testament to Rockhampton's growing reputation as the events capital of Central Queensland.

"I have to commend Advance Rockhampton for once again setting a new standard for events in our region. The continued success of events like these is testament to the hard work put in behind the scenes and which our community reaps the benefits of.”

Rockhampton River Festival 2018 Riverfront Entertainment Array

Council's regional development and promotions manager Chris Ireland explained there were deliberate steps to make the event more appealing this year.

"We dramatically increased the number of free attractions, used the larger space from the completed Riverside precinct to fit more in and actively drove attendance with our digital marketing campaign,” he said.

"Without making any predictions for next year, the momentum we are seeing is really encouraging and gives us a good platform to keep the event growing year on year.”

The festival Report was prepared by IER, specialists in research, economic and social impacts and performance measurement in the entertainment industry. Data was primarily collected through face-to face surveys; online surveys and online ticket sales.