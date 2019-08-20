Real Ego's tight victory maintains Ipswich record

TURF CHAT

TOOWOOMBA based Rex Lipp's galloper Real Ego produced an enormous finish in the first race at the latest Ipswich meeting.

After coming from last, Real Ego made up to five lengths on the odds-on favourite Realing with a barnstorming closing run.

Mark du Plessis aboard Realing looked to have stolen a winning break at the 100 metre mark. However that was the time that James Orman was producing Real Ego for his final effort.

Orman timed the run perfectly for a narrow margin win of a couple of millimetres to give the judges a headache to start the day off.

Jockey James Orman aboard Real Ego. Cordell Richardson

Real Ego took his career prize money earnings to $188,000 from six wins and 13 placings.

Half of Real Ego's wins have been at Ipswich where the record is seven starts for three wins and two placings - much better than his overall record from 46 career wins.

Between the three placegetters in that first race, there are career earnings of in excess of half a million dollars.

Favourites day

AFTER the odds-on Realing was narrowly defeated in the first last Wednesday, there was a run of favoured winners across the rest of the day starting with Belle's Pluck in the second of the day.

Jake Bayliss rode the odds-on favourite Belle's Pluck to a comfortable victory in the second race of the day for Eagle Farm trainer Lindsay Gough.

It was five-year-old Belle's Pluck's maiden victory although he has only been unplaced twice in a career of seven starts.

That was followed by favoured runners Leshrac ($3.30), Call Me Stirling ($3.20), Kooky ($2.50), and Countess de Galvez.

These winners were for trainers Matthew Dunn, Toby and Trent Edmonds, Liam Birchley, and Mark Currie respectively.

Winning jockeys were Robbie Fradd, Ryan Maloney, Matt McGillivray, and Brad Stewart as a run of no multiple wins to either trainer or jockey took place.

In the sixth race of the day the judges were again called upon to make a close call as there was a dead heat for third placing between King of the Desert and Eskdale Girl.

Ron's home win

THE run of favourite winners was broken in the last of the day as the flashy Grey Skies saluted for a second time at Ipswich, giving the six-year-old two career wins from 14 starts.

Trainer Ron Drysdale has been working a handful of gallopers in and around Ipswich for the past five years and Friday's win following on from Grey Skies May win at Ipswich was due reward for his efforts.

Both of Grey Skies Ipswich wins were clear and followed a lead down the length of the straight and the gaining of a second wind at the 200 metre mark when he kicked a couple of lengths clear.

Great support

IT was good to see sizeable numbers turn out for the race meeting last Friday at Ipswich.

Despite construction ongoing for some time interrupting functions at Ipswich, Crimestoppers came out in numbers again to create a genuine race day atmosphere at the track.

Additionally, there was a good number of attendees at the races both in the public and in the Member's Lounge helping to make a day of it at the races.

Most in attendance are looking on with mouths watering at the new facility as it moves ever closer to completion.

Next meetings

The next Ipswich meeting is tomorrow followed by Friday, August 30 to round out racing in the first month of the new season.