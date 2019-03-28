Real estate agent’s epic fail

Yowch. This house in Victoria needs some work.

Being a real estate agent can be a tough gig, especially when property markets are plunging all over Australia.

But in the scenic coastal town of Inverloch, two hours out from Melbourne, the market is hot among wealthy Victorians who like to snap up weekenders outside the hustle and bustle of the city.

So selling in this sleepy town should be a cinch for property agents, right?

That wasn't the case for local real estate agent Fleur whose large home was valued at $780,000 but received a big fat zero offers after six months, despite neighbouring properties having success.

"I'm a real estate agent who can't sell her own home," Fleur told the team on Foxtel's lifestyle show Selling Houses Australia, which airs Wednesday nights.

Fleur; the real estate agent who couldn't sell her own home.

Why couldn't the real estate agent sell her own home in a booming market, you ask?

Possibly because inspectors described it as "dangerous", "unkempt" and "remiss".

One potential buyer went as far as to say: "I would not under any circumstances buy this property."

Have a look.

SHA host Andrew Winter walked in and said the dark and cramped house was "off" and "wild", questioning Fleur as to how she thought her "neglected" home could possibly sell in its state, especially given her profession.

"It's got the bones," she argued.

But it had bizarre nude paintings on almost every wall, colourful tiling in some rooms and the backyard had become home to old TVs and furniture; making it look like a rubbish tip.

The house would need about $40,000 worth of renovations to get it fit to compete in an area where the properties most likely to sell were modern and conventional and needed little to no work done.

Co-hosts, interior designer Shaynna Blaze and landscaper Charlie Albone joined Andrew in fixing up the unique split level home, with ambition to make it more light and bright and remove the "quirky" details.

The outcome was remarkable.

Hard to believe it’s the same home.

After receiving no offers in six months, Fleur sold her property within a week of its makeover for $795,000, which was more than the initial asking price.

Take a look at the rest of the transformation.

Selling Houses Australia, on Foxtel's Lifestyle Channel at 8.30pm every Wednesday, is the most successful locally-produced series in subscription television history.

In the new 13-episode series of the Beyond Productions show, which is produced exclusively for Foxtel, Andrew, Shaynna and Charlie face their biggest challenges yet; working their makeover magic in a volatile Australian property market.

