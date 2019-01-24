REAL ESTATE: CQ town set to boom this year

ANOTHER SALE: The Elders building at 50 Dawson Highway, Biloela, sold for more than $600,000 this month to New South Wales investors.

BILOELA is off to a booming start to 2019, a local real estate agent has said.

First National Real Estate Biloela principal Ross Munroe said the agency was already having a much busier January than the previous year.

Agents have negotiated seven homes, including one rural property, this year and there is a lot of interest in the rental market.

First National looks after 400 rentals and the vacancy rate is very low.

Mr Munroe said there was talk of the Callide coalfields expanding which was helping boost the town's confidence.

"I think Biloela always comes through tough times given the diverse industries we have here... we have the meatworks, the power station and the mines.... that's why people do chose to invest here, they can see clearly it is a clearly a strong town to invest in,” he said.

In residential sales there has been interest from first home buyers up to the higher end homes from $470,000 to $500,000.

"The demand is strong across all price ranges from first home to higher end,” he said.

Mr Munroe feels this year is going to be a strong year given how the year has started.

"It does feel better with the amount of inquiry we have had,” he said.

In the commercial sector there have been two major sales in the last six months.

One of these was the Elders building at 50 Dawson Highway.

While the sale price could not be disclosed, it was advertised for $675,000 and The Morning Bulletin understands it was sold close to this price.

The building has major frontage on the highway with an air-conditioned showroom and office area with warehouse space.

The land area is 2816m2 with a freehold title and building 540m2 under roof.

The tenants pay an annual rent of $58,000 per year and had just signed another three year lease.

"It was a good sale with a return to the investor of around 8.5 per cent,” Mr Munroe said.

"The return to the investor is what matters the most but highway frontage in Biloela always demands a reasonable prices.”

The old Biloela Auto Electrics building and land at 13 Burnett Highway also sold in October last year for $638,000.

The buyers are Liberty Oil Land Pty Ltd.

13 Burnett Highway, Biloela sold in October for $638,000 to Liberty Oil. It is believed the site will be redeveloped to make way for a service station. Glen Porteous

Mr Munroe confirmed the land would be redeveloped and the building demolished.

Suggestions a service station could be built could not be confirmed.

"It's still good news, they will be investing a substantial amount of money into the Biloela community,” Mr Munroe said.

BILOELA SALES:

50 Dawson Hwy (Elders building): January 2019, over $600,000

13 Burnett Hwy (Biloela Auto Electrics): October 2018, $638,000