Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Real estate guru explains why CQ is perfectly placed

REAL ESTATE GURU: Tom Panos shared his real estate expertise at a special conference at Korte's Resort in Rockhampton.
REAL ESTATE GURU: Tom Panos shared his real estate expertise at a special conference at Korte's Resort in Rockhampton. Sean Fox
Sean Fox
by

REAL estate guru, Tom Panos has weighed in on Central Queensland saying it represents extraordinary value within the industry compared to other parts of the country.

Yesterday morning, Mr Panos shared his expertise at a special presentation at Korte's Resort where he spoke to agents in the industry.

Mr Panos has been on an education tour of Rockhampton and Mackay and provided advice on what others in the industry must do to succeed in the current competitive environment.

He also spoke about the Adani Carmichael Mine Project and its influence on the region's real estate industry.

"It would be fantastic that it came to a resolution and it would be great for this part of Australia, but buyers and sellers should not be hanging in on that...they should be just moving forward with their lives," he said.

Mr Panos expressed the importance of the Central Queensland region within the industry.

"We are beginning to see an exodus of people from capital cities that have to take mortgages, that suffocate their lives and they're choosing to look further a field, choosing lifestyle over rat race," he said.

He shared his observation of real estate in Central Queensland.

Mr Panos said there were a lot of properties on the market in the region.

He said there were two groups of vendors; those who wanted to sell and others who were testing the market.

"Those who want to sell normally adjust their price and get their property sold," he said.

Mr Panos flew out of Rockhampton yesterday.

Related Items

Topics:  korte's resort real estate tom panos

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

Woman fined thousands after Yeppoon dog baiting attack

Woman fined thousands after Yeppoon dog baiting attack

SHERYL Wolfenden meant to put one dog to sleep, permanently, when she threw drug-laced meat in it's yard... two took the bait.

Popular Rockhampton motel sells for millions

GREAT SALE: The Albert Court motel on Alma Street recently sold for just under $3 million by Kas Woch Real Estate.

A Queensland buyer has entered the motel trade

JOBS RETURN: New CQ mine owner promises to be different

The Cameby Coal mine has been purchased by the Chinese owned Yancoal company. Photo contributed.

Bounty Mining expects Cook Colliery sale to close this week.

Gallery: Lighthouse Christian School formal

Lighthouse Christian School Class of 2017.

Discover all the glitz and glamour of the school formals.

Local Partners