Real estate guru explains why CQ is perfectly placed

REAL ESTATE GURU: Tom Panos shared his real estate expertise at a special conference at Korte's Resort in Rockhampton. Sean Fox

REAL estate guru, Tom Panos has weighed in on Central Queensland saying it represents extraordinary value within the industry compared to other parts of the country.

Yesterday morning, Mr Panos shared his expertise at a special presentation at Korte's Resort where he spoke to agents in the industry.

Mr Panos has been on an education tour of Rockhampton and Mackay and provided advice on what others in the industry must do to succeed in the current competitive environment.

He also spoke about the Adani Carmichael Mine Project and its influence on the region's real estate industry.

"It would be fantastic that it came to a resolution and it would be great for this part of Australia, but buyers and sellers should not be hanging in on that...they should be just moving forward with their lives," he said.

Mr Panos expressed the importance of the Central Queensland region within the industry.

"We are beginning to see an exodus of people from capital cities that have to take mortgages, that suffocate their lives and they're choosing to look further a field, choosing lifestyle over rat race," he said.

He shared his observation of real estate in Central Queensland.

Mr Panos said there were a lot of properties on the market in the region.

He said there were two groups of vendors; those who wanted to sell and others who were testing the market.

"Those who want to sell normally adjust their price and get their property sold," he said.

Mr Panos flew out of Rockhampton yesterday.