Real estate insider's in-depth look at Cap Coast property market

YEPPOON has tipped the real estate scales in its favour, outshining Lammermoor as the Capricorn Coast's top performing suburb for sales.

Yeppoon Real Estate principal Esme Coren said in the near-closed quarter from July 1, Yeppoon had sold a combination of homes and units to take out the top spot.

The agency's 17 settlements to date raked in $7.3 million total, with the average price of $433,382 to date.

Ms Coren said the next two top-selling suburbs this quarter were the June quarter's number-one, Lammermoor, which tied with Cooee Bay for second place, followed by Barmaryee and Taroombal.

She said the Capricorn Coast's real estate market "continually changes" from quarter to quarter, but REIQ data reveals it has remained relatively stable over the past five years (see above story).

REIQ: CQ House sales report for the June quarter, 2017.

The real estate insider said "exciting media announcements" for the region had driven optimism, which was reflected in more buyers and tenant enquiries, plus new residents moving from interstate.

Tangible evidence of major projects moving forward, such as the Yeppoon Foreshore Redevelopment, and the Rockhampton Airport's international status announcement for trade and potential travellers were huge "drawcards", according to Ms Coren.

Yeppoon Real Estate monitor where buyers are coming from and their requirements after each weekend, and upon settlement determine which town or city the buyer came from.

"Local buyers upgrading or downsizing are entering the market plus buyers from the Rockhampton region are still the largest number of buyers of coastal homes plus from area's within five-hours drive of the coast," she said.

"We are seeing more interstate buyers falling in love in our beautiful Capricorn Coast region. Spring is an excellent time for selling and we predict we will see increased sales in all suburbs on the coast."

Ms Coren said they often see clients come to the Capricorn Coast first as a visitor or tenant, before they "fall in love" with the region and become a home-owner.

Yeppoon pipped its fellow suburbs to the post for number-one spot in the rental market.

"In the rental market on the whole Capricorn Coast including 4710 postcode in the last three months the suburb of Yeppoon saw by far the most rented followed by Lammermoor and Taranganba suburbs and then Cooee Bay, Meiklevile Hill and Pacific Heights," Ms Coren said.

"The figure rented changes continually also in the rental market depending on the number of apartments in any one suburb and whether the property was rented for 12 months or six months etcetera."