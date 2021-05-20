Real estate site Domain attacked by hackers

The Domain website has been hacked. Picture: Supplied

Real estate listings website Domain has been hit by a massive cyber attack with, the company warning user data has been compromised.

Domain boss Jason Pellegrino has contacted the Australian Information Commissioner about the incident and warned users that their personal information, such as phone numbers and email addresses may have been accessed by the hackers.

The portal is advising users to be careful when trying to secure rental properties on the website and app.

"We have identified a scam that used a phishing attack to gain access to Domain's administrative systems to engage with people who have made rental property enquiries," Mr Pellegrino said in an email," according to Nine media, part owners of the real estate portal.

Domain chief executive Jason Pellegrino. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

"We understand the scammers then contacted some of these people by email to suggest that they pay a 'deposit' to secure a rental property on a website nominated by the scammer. Importantly, we have had no reports made by an individual directly to Domain who had fallen for the scam.

"There is a risk that some of your personal information may have been accessed by an unauthorised third party that has obtained access to Domain's systems as a result of a scam targeting one of our systems.

"It is not yet clear how many users were affected by the scam."

The cyber attack on the Nine owned website comes just weeks after its broadcasting arm was devasted by hackers."We appreciate this can be concerning information to hear, and we are sorry for any stress or negative impact this causes you," Mr Pellegrino said.

"Unfortunately, since COVID, scams like these have been on the rise. It is disappointing for us to find out that after such a challenging past twelve months for many of us some see this as an opportunity to take advantage of others."

Domain is 60 per cent owned by Nine.

Domain and Nine have been approached for comment.

Originally published as Real estate site Domain attacked by hackers