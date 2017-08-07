Agent stunned as homes fly off market in Cap Coast community

CRACKER MONTH: Kev Doolan from Professionals Emu Park says the property market is starting to show signs of recovery.

IT'S been a cracker month for the Emu Park real estate market with industry beginning to strengthen again.

Professionals Principal real estate agent Kevin Doolan has seen the market gain it's buoyancy back having sold five houses at auction within the last month.

All within the Emu Park CBD, the five houses sold for over $220,000 and it's all thanks to the demand for coastal living.

"The houses are all situated close to town, within walking distance to the shops and the beach and there seems to be a good enquiry for those things at the moment," Kevin said.

"General enquiry is actually very good. You still have to work at the market but there seems to be a lot more buyers around, there is a few signs of recovery around."

Kevin said the property market along the coast always proved to be stronger for the pure purpose of being close to the beach.

"Emu Park is a very popular spot," Kevin said.

"We've had a few good properties close to town they've been easy to sell."

The real estate agent said the strength in the market now has improved vastly compared to that of eight months ago.

"The enquiry, going back six or eight months ago, it was there but it was very limited, it seems to be getting a bit of strength back in the market now," he said.

"I think you have willing sellers and willing buyers and people are meeting their markets.

"The coal industry seems to be coming back and the construction industry seems to be getting more enquiries. It's looking the best it has in a long time."

Kevin said the market always had it's ups and downs but said if people were looking to buy now was the time to do it.

Number 10 Archer St which sold for $403,000.

Kevin says there has been a very strong enquiry for the houses in the CBD in Emu Park. He sold a few houses at auction recently:

7 Pattison St for $350,00. Three bedroom and one bathroom.

23 Archer St for $225,000. Two bedroom and one bathroom.

10 Archer St $403,000. Six bedroom and two bathroom.

62 Hill St for $305,000. Two bedroom and two bathroom.

39 Richard St which sold for $320, 000 and is still under contract.