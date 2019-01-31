REAL ESTATE: Walk in the front foyer and prepare to be wowed

This Connemara Drive, Kawana, home is for sale for $630,000. It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three big living areas plus in ground lap pool.

AT 1 CONNEMARA Dr, Kawana, lies a luxurious, elegant and modern brick home.

With four bedrooms, three living areas and two bathrooms, this spacious property is featured as The Morning Bulletin's House of the Week.

An award-winning home built by Rockhampton builder Geoff James, it has been architecturally designed with no expense spared as can be noted in the high end finishes of four step cornices, nine foot ceilings and plantation shutters.

Representing the property is Jason Rayner of Mr Real Estate who says it is a "spectacular home”

"As soon as you get there it is just "wow”,” he said.

"The space and the position are something that will attract people... it just has a wonderful atmosphere, radiates love and general feeling that this is a nice place to be.

"It has been designed with emphasis on space and scale of vast interior with high ceilings.”

The bedrooms are large and the master suite has a walk-in wardrobe with an ensuite that has a double shower.

The kitchen is filled with quality appliances and a island bench with Caesar stone bench tops.

To hide the mess of preparing, there is a butler's pantry.

The media room is also sure to entertain for teenagers or having guests over.

For storage needs, there is a walk-in linen cupboard.

Throughout the home is ducted air-conditioning and Crim-safe security screens on the windows.

The elevated block allows for breathtaking views over the city and the hills in the background.

The covered outdoor entertainment area overlooks the sparkling pool area.

"It is flawlessly crafted and just so private,” Mr Rayner said.

"You can sit in there and unwind or host a party with family and friends.”

Outside, the fully fenced 847m2 block has landscaped and built up garden beds.

On top of this, the grass is Sir Walter turf and to look after it there is an automatic sprinkler system.

There is also a built-in shed and storage room with seamless flooring and roller door.

"The outside has been created and designed for minimal impact and ease of maintenance,” Mr Rayner said.

"It is a home that doesn't need a lot of taking care of, you can go away for extended stays and not have to worry.”

The home is located off a few streets off Yaamba Rd, close to the university and quick access to both the Glenmore and Parkhurst shops.

The home is being put on the market today and Mr Rayner expects a lot of interest.

"This is a high end property. It's incredibly spacious and very well finished to a high standard,” he said.

"I think a home of this quality and distinction will definitely attract attention.”

The property is priced at $630,000.

"I think in terms of suitability vs price tag it is very well represented,” Mr Rayner said.

