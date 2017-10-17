Real estate warning as 'dodgy cowboys' arrive in Rocky

"DODGY cowboys” installing non-complaint smoke alarms have appeared in Rockhampton, a real estate industry representative says.

"DODGY cowboys” installing non-complaint smoke alarms have appeared in Rockhampton, a real estate industry representative says. Mike Knott BUN220917FIRE8

"DODGY cowboys” installing non-complaint smoke alarms have appeared in Rockhampton, a real estate industry representative says.

A warning was today issued for Central Queenslanders to beware of dodgy smoke alarm compliance providers with limited experience.

New Queensland smoke alarm legislation comes into effect 1 January 2022 and will impact every one of the state's estimated 550,000 rental properties.

Sue Gordon, Principal at Yong City West Real Estate, said unscrupulous operators were entering the CQ market, including in Rockhampton, to take advantage of planned legislative changes, leaving real estate agents, landlords and tenants at risk.

"Beware of suspect providers out to make a quick buck at your expense,” Ms Gordon said.

"The planned legislative changes have seen one-man operators pop up all over Queensland.

"Make sure you only work with a company you can trust. The last thing our industry needs is a repeat of the pink bats fiasco or the pool fence compliance debacle.”

The REIQ, the state's peak body for real estate professionals, has partnered with Smoke Alarm Solutions to offer free education sessions for all members on the recent smoke alarm reforms.

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said the partnership with Smoke Alarm Solutions had helped all property management members stay up-to-date with the changes.

"Whenever laws are changed it is important, and sometimes a challenge, to ensure the detail of these changes is understood by all relevant real estate professionals who are at the coalface implementing these changes,” Ms Mercorella said.

Smoke Alarm Solutions CEO Cameron Davis said changes to Queensland's smoke alarm legislation will have an impact on all rental properties by 1 January 2022.

"It never too early for real estate agents and landlords to protect their tenants,” Mr Davis said.

"If your smoke alarm compliance provider places profit above safety, it's time to find a new provider.

"Don't leave your smoke alarm compliance up to chance, engage a trusted, experienced professional.”