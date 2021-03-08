Real Group lodges plans for new service at training facility

Renders of the home for the proposed creche.

The Real Group plans to expand its Coal Train training facility with a creche.

Plans were lodged with the Livingstone Shire Council last month, requesting to change a building classification to a child care service at the Millroy Dr, Barmaryee site.

The application included an Education and Care Services Provider approval which was granted in November 2020.

The floor plan for the proposed creche includes a staffroom, bathroom, laundry, storerooms, office, reception, breakout room, sleep nook, kitchen, cleaners, general learning area, amenities and outdoor play areas and spaces.

Site plan by CEADS for the proposed creche at the Coal Train training facility at Barmaryee.

Coal Train is a Registered Training Operator owned by Karla and Peter McPhail and Shane and Renee Jackson.

The business provides training courses in business, hospitality, first aid, management, leadership and more and is partnered with mining companies to offer training and compliance for the resource industry.

The application is yet to be approved by council officers.