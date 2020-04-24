Menu
‘Real light to everyone’: School’s heartfelt tribute

by Jack Lawrie
24th Apr 2020 1:48 PM
A CAIRNS school has released a heartfelt tribute video celebrating the life of former student Madison Tam, who tragically drowned two weeks ago.

Ms Tam, 18, was swimming with friends at the Devil's Pool area of the Babinda Boulders on April 6 when she was pulled under the "chute" area of the pools.

White Rock woman Madison Tam, 18 drowned at the Babinda Boulders on April 6.
Staff members at St Mary's Catholic College took time out to commemorate their former student in a nearly 11-minute long video published on the school's Facebook page.

Ms Tam joined the school in 2014 as a Year 8 student, and was noted by teachers to have been quiet, but enthusiastic with a positive attitude.

"Madison through her own way left an everlasting footprint at our college, and she was a real light to everyone around her," principal Wayne Wood said in the tribute.

During her time at the school, Ms Tam was keenly involved with the school choir as a second soprano and musical programs.

 

The search effort for Madison Tam, 18, at Devil's Pool. Picture: QPS
She was a diligent member of the Queensland Scouts, who shared their own tribute to her when the search was nearing its conclusion.

The staff offered their condolences to Ms Tam's family and friends during this difficult time.

