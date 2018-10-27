'Real Lives, Real Change': Rocky stands against child abuse

THERE is no telling what happens behind closed doors, nor is it possible to understand the pain so many people carry from their childhood into their adult years.

For many Central Queenslanders, the daily pain of living with childhood trauma is so often ignored or not talked about.

Blue Knot Day ambassador Suzanne Messmer is hoping to break down those barriers and start the discussion, one step at a time.

"I'm a survivor of childhood trauma,” she said.

"What happens to you as a child can affect you all through your life and sometimes may not come out until it's triggered when you're older.

"It's been a taboo subject for years and nobody wants to believe it's happening.

"It's about time we stand up for children and the survivors and acknowledge what has happened.”

CQ Services Supporting Adult Survivors of Child Abuse (CQ SSASCA) has organised a Blue Knot Day event, which will provide victims, their loved ones and carers a safe space to heal.

This year's theme is 'Real Lives, Real Change', which will incorporate the use of art, mindfulness and movement to provide support for those recovering from childhood abuse.

"The day is to raise awareness in the community and to give support to people dealing with childhood trauma, especially childhood abuse,” Ms Messmer said.

"There are lots of survivors in CQ, some of which haven't come forward and it's really important we recognise them and give them support.”

Blue Knot Foundation President, Dr Cathy Kezelman AM, said this year's national Blue Knot Day was particularly meaningful following the Federal Government's national apology to victims of institutional child abuse.

"This is a time for us all to be visible in our strength of support for change,” Dr Kezelman said.

"At a time of recognition for 60,000 survivors of institutional child sexual abuse, Blue Knot Day is an opportunity for communities to acknowledge the strengths and challenges of the five million adult survivors of childhood trauma.”

The Blue Knot Day initiative is designed to raise awareness of all types of childhood abuse.

"The apology focused on institutional abuse but there's many people who've been abused and still are being abused in family homes or other organisations that aren't institutionally focused,” Ms Messmer said.

"It's about making people aware that it's happening behind closed doors and it's people you don't realise or wouldn't believe that are doing it.

"The statistics are that one in four Australians are adult survivors. That's a phenomenal number.”

Ms Messmer is now on a full disability pension with a service dog.

"It's basically crippled me,” she said.

"My anxiety is quite hard to deal with... and my relationships with other people suffer because they don't understand why all of a sudden things had changed and I wasn't the happy person I used to be.

"I didn't want to go out and was making comments I usually wouldn't make. But unfortunately that's the illness.”

Unfortunately, so many children and adult survivors lose their ability to speak out because of fear, something that Ms Messmer knows all too well.

"So many people who have been abused are usually threatened by the perpetrators to not tell anyone,” she said.

"When it's continual, the common thought is nobody will believe you or you'll get in trouble. Those are powerful words.

"Sometimes people these children go to become perpetrators themselves or dismiss them.

"You don't get the support you need and your trust is broken. You feel like you're not important.

Rockhampton's Blue Knot Day will be open to everyone from 10am-1pm at Women's Health Centre at 225 Bolsover St on Monday.

"It's therapeutic to know you're not alone and you have people there who know what you've gone through,” Ms Messmer said.

There will be organisations such as Relationships Australia, Lotus Place, Women's Health Centre, Youth Justice and other child protection agencies there on the day to provide support and link survivors with support agencies.

From October 29-November 4, the lights on the buildings along Quay St will be all blue to show the community's support for these survivors.