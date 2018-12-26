Real Madrid seeded No.1 in Europe by UEFA

Real Madrid players celebrate after beating Al Ain 4-1 to win the Club World Cup for the third consecutive year, in Abu Dhabi on December 22. Picture: AP

Real Madrid players celebrate after beating Al Ain 4-1 to win the Club World Cup for the third consecutive year, in Abu Dhabi on December 22. Picture: AP

REAL Madrid lead the rankings of the European club coefficients at the end of 2018, while Spain's La Liga leads the league coefficients, according to UEFA.

The Spanish club, winner of the past three European Champions League competitions, surpassed second-placed Bayern Munich and third-placed Barcelona in the five-year coefficient used for the seeding.

Real Madrid, which also won the FIFA Club World Cup last Saturday (local time), topped the rankings of the 10-year coefficient, used for the distribution of revenue, coming in ahead of Barcelona and Bayern, respectively.

Atletico Madrid are in fourth in both the five-year and 10-year coefficient rankings.

Spain's La Liga are also the top ranked European league over the past five years and in the current 2018-19 season.

The English Premier League is second over the past five years, while the Italian Serie A is third.

However, the German Bundesliga has pipped the EPL for third place in the current season.

Real Madrid and the Spanish La Liga are dominating the most recent UEFA club and league coefficient rankings.

A rundown of the most recent European club and league coefficient rankings released by UEFA

Top five European clubs over the past five years:

1. Real Madrid (Spain) 144 points

2. Bayern Munich (Germany) 127

3. Barcelona (Spain) 127

4. Atletico Madrid (Spain) 125

5. Juventus (Italy) 120

Top five European clubs over the past 10 years:

1. Real Madrid (Spain) 379 points

2. Barcelona (Spain) 317

3. Bayern Munich (Germany) 297

4. Atletico Madrid (Spain) 230

5. Manchester United (England) 220

Top five European leagues over the past 10 years:

1. Spain (La Liga) 97.569 points

2. England (Premier League) 75.605

3. Italy (Serie A) 72.154

4. Germany (Bundesliga) 69.784

5. France (Ligue 1) 57.165

Top five European leagues in the 2018-19 season:

1. Spain (La Liga) 13.571 points

2. Germany (Bundesliga) 13.071

3. England (Premier League) 12.785

4. Italy (Serie A) 10.071

5. France (Ligue 1) 9.250

- EFE and AAP