Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mum’s post hits home

by Jodie Munro O’Brien
24th Jan 2019 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PARENTING blogger's compassionate reminder to people to be kind to the elderly has caused a social media stir.

Adele Barbaro wrote on her "The Real Mumma" Facebook page on Tuesday how she had witnessed no one offering elderly people assistance twice in the past week.

Posting a photo of herself holding a sign that said "One day it will be you," the blogger wrote while one man just needed assistance finding an item in a supermarket, another had fallen.

"Today, I watched an elderly man struggle in the heat, who had obviously had a fall with a huge scrape and blood on his leg," she wrote.

"He walked past people in the cafe, while he slowly made his way to his car.

"Not one person stopped. Or looked. Or acknowledged him."

Ms Barbaro, who said she stopped to help him, then reminded readers to think about their grandparents or parents and how upset they would be if no one stopped to assist them.

"Once upon a time they were you. They were busy, they had work, they had children, they were able," she wrote in the post.

The post, which now has more than 130,000 shares and 12,000 comments, can be read in full here.

More Stories

editors picks elderly viral post

Top Stories

    CQ accommodation among Australia's top 10 luxury hotels

    premium_icon CQ accommodation among Australia's top 10 luxury hotels

    Business The best bit? It's a fraction of the price of the others on the list

    Serial armed robber's life of crime began at 12

    premium_icon Serial armed robber's life of crime began at 12

    Crime He stole $42,000 in one armed robbery

    Emu Park murder case moves forward

    premium_icon Emu Park murder case moves forward

    Crime Murder accused could to be ordered to stand trial in coming months

    Australia Day: Your guide to events in Central Queensland

    premium_icon Australia Day: Your guide to events in Central Queensland

    News Your guide to Australia Day events across Central Queensland