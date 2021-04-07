Menu
REMEMBRANCE: Picture of the digger statue at the Anzac cenotaph in Dalby, Queensland. Picture: Michael Doyle
News

‘Real shame’: Landry reacts to CQ Anzac event cancellation

Lachlan Berlin
7th Apr 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content

A federal MP has spoken up after a Central Queensland RSL decided to call off a major Anzac Day event over red tape.

The Blackwater/Bluff RSL announced its annual march had been cancelled because of four pages of instructions it would have to comply with.

“Everyone involved would have to be signed in on the COVID (form),” president Lester Anderson told the Daily Mercury.

“It’s a bit of a shame, we usually have the light horse upfront and it’s a good spectacle for the kids.”

Ms Landry said it was a ‘real shame’ the march was not going ahead.

“There are rules and regulations but for them to think that’s too much for them to do, that they’re not going to do it, that is a real shame for the area,” she said.

“I hope other RSL groups or councils go through with their marches or ceremonies.”

She said people were looking forward to Anzac Day ceremonies this year because they had to commemorate on their driveways last year during the COVID pandemic.

“I think that is a pity that the regulations are so onerous that they can’t have it,” Ms Landry said.

She said the regulations affecting these events were controlled by the State Government.

Ms Landry is encouraging people to attend Anzac Day events and if they can’t make it in person, watch a service online.

“It’s an extremely significant day for the area,” she said.

Blackwater’s Dawn Services will still go ahead as usual from 4.25am in town and at 5.30am in Bluff.

Gregory MP Lachlan Millar declined to comment on the issue.

