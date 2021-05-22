Reality of prison life: Hayne’s plea for Foxtel denied

Jarryd Hayne is starting to realise how different prison life is, with the jailed former NRL star’s request for Foxtel TV denied.

Jarryd Hayne is learning just how tough prison life is after his request for access to Foxtel was denied.

Hayne made the plea over the prison intercom last Sunday from inside a special wing of Parklea jail where he is being kept in isolation.

While prisoners have a TV in their cells, there is only free-to-air access.

"They told him, he's in jail, no inmate gets Foxtel," a prison source said.

"He will start to realise now the reality of prison life.

"Small confined room and everything is done on jail time, not his. Gets none of his creature comforts, no doonas to keep warm at night. No delicious foods. No going and seeing friends."

Former NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne was denied access to Foxtel while in jail. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Christian Gilles

Access to Foxtel was not the only request the former NRL superstar made last week, with a prison source revealing he also asked for his laundry to be done.

The source said Hayne was informed that washing was only done on a set day of the week.

"Clothes are not washed when it is not wash day," the source said.

Until Hayne begins earning an income by taking on a prison job, he will also have to settle for the airline-style set meals inmates are offered until they can start purchasing their own food from the prison "buy-up".

Jarryd Hayne’s first dinner served while in custody. Picture: Supplied

In Parklea, that includes such things as a recent dinner option of boiled eggs with coleslaw, a tomato and cucumber while tuna, cucumber and lettuce sandwiches were offered for lunch.

Hayne has been designated as a "special interest inmate", meaning only Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Severin can decide on his classification.

The disgraced footballer has been staying inside a health clinic while he completes a 14-day COVID-19 isolation period.

When the isolation period ends on May 21, Hayne is likely to continue to be housed as a "non-association" prisoner in the short term for his own safety.

The decision to keep him separated from other inmates was justified last Friday when inmates threw apples at him.

While none of the apples made contact - a steel mesh fence separated Hayne from the other inmates - the incident is likely to reinforce the decision to keep him segregated.

Hayne, 33, has been jailed for five years and nine months for sexually assaulting a woman in her Newcastle home,

Hayne's legal team has filed a ­notice of intention to appeal. He has a year to submit his grounds of appeal.

Hayne will be eligible for parole in January 2025.

