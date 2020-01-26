Reality star flaunts stunning weight loss

British reality star Marnie Simpson has stunned fans with her incredible weight loss - just three months after giving birth.

The former Geordie Shore star, 27, welcomed son Rox with boyfriend Casey Johnson, 24, in October and has already snapped back into shape.

Marnie was keen to shed the weight after giving birth, and today revealed that her hard work has paid off, The Sun reports.

Taking to Instagram she showed off her toned figure in a nude and black swimsuit as she got ready to enjoy a day of pampering.

Former Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson welcomed a baby just three months ago. Picture: Instagram / Marnie Simpson

She wrote next to the racy snap: "Spa ready."

Marnie's fans loved the picture with one writing: "Oh Marns, your beauty is endless."

While another said: "You look gorg!"

This one commented: "Naturally stunning marns."

Marnie with her son Rox shortly after his arrival. Picture: Instagram / Marnie Simpson

Marnie has followed in the footsteps of Geordie Shore co-stars Holly Hagan and Charlotte Crosby by going on a low-fat diet to transform her figure.

The brunette has dropped a whopping 8kg - going from 62kg to 54kg - in just a month after being inspired by her TV friends.

Marnie previously shared this snap off her incredible figure - just 12 weeks after having a baby. Picture: Instagram / Marnie Simpson

Meanwhile she revealed she wanted to use a surrogate if she has a second child after experiencing a traumatic pregnancy in which she lost two pints of blood during her labour.

"If we do have more, I'd have a surrogate. I don't know anything about it so I'd have to do a bit of research," she told new! magazine.

"It's a route that I never thought I'd have to go down."

In an Instagram post after the birth, Marnie revealed it had taken her a "really long time" to recover.

"It was an extremely hard birth and labour, I lost 2 pints of blood and had 2 blood transfusions so it's taken me a little longer to feel normal again," she wrote.

She has said she’s not sure if she will carry another child again. Picture: Instagram / Marnie Simpson

"I'm also struggling with a chronic bladder condition! which is really difficult with a new born, but thankfully I have my family and caseys support to get me through it your kindness and love has generally helped me more than you all know!"

The star has previously opened up about the fact she thought she would struggle to conceive after "all the alcohol abuse" from appearing on the notoriously boozy reality show.

She was also diagnosed with a bladder condition in 2017, which she describes as having "a constant UTI".

It flares up every so often, yet it got worse during childbirth, causing a lot more pain.

"But I'm just so thankful that everyone is so supportive and so nice and that everyone has just been there for us. "

But a recent snap has wowed her fans as she showed off her weight loss. Picture: Instagram / Marnie Simpson