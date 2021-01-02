Reality star opens up about weight gain

A Love Island star has vowed to ditch his ‘dad bod’ after gaining 25kg since appearing on the reality TV show back in 2017.

Love Island's Jamie Jewitt has proudly packed on the kilos since appearing on the reality dating series.

Jamie, 30, recently took to Instagram to show off his 'dad bod' and to let fans know he has gained 25kg since he starred on the UK series in 2017, The Sun reports.

Now weighing in at 105kg, Jamie has decided to scale back a bit and is undergoing a health overhaul.

Jamie on Love Island. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Jamie Jewitt now.

He admitted he does not want to be as skinny as he was on Love Island but he was "not happy" that he had put on so much weight.

Alongside a photo of himself on Love Island, Jamie revealed: "For those asking, during Love Island I was 80kg … 25kg lighter than I am now. I don't want to be that thin again as I personally feel better a little heavier."

Jamie has since launched the 'Dad Bod Diaries', a daily Instagram update of his weight loss journey.

The dad-of-one plans to regularly post his meals, exercise routine and how he's feeling after becoming a YFood ambassador.

It's not the only big life change Jamie has undergone in recent times.

He became a dad for the first time with Love Island girlfriend, Camilla Thurlow.

The pair welcomed daughter Nell in October.

Jamie, Nell and Camilla.

A week after her birth, proud new dad Jamie shared pictures of his newborn and wrote: "After all of life's ups and downs I can honestly say this morning brought on a monumental change of perspective.

"From this day forward I promise to be the very best version of myself for you and your mum and do my best to give you both everything you could possibly ask for."

Jamie met his partner Camilla on Love Island in 2017.

