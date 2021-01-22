Reality star’s haunting final tweet

This The Only Way Is Essex star issued what was to be his final public message hours before his body was discovered.

This The Only Way Is Essex star issued what was to be his final public message hours before his body was discovered.

The Only Way Is Essex reality star Mick Norcross sent a haunting final tweet about "reminding yourself that you did the best you could" just hours before he was found dead.

Friends of the 57-year-old - who owns the famous Essex night club Sugar Hut - have been paying tribute to the star.

He told his 500,000 followers: "At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could. And that is good enough."

He sent the message at 7.17am Thursday morning, UK time, before his body was discovered at his home in Bulphan, Essex.

On Sunday he wrote: "Wishing everyone a healthy, safe and relaxing Sunday in these uncertain times."

Mick Norcross and son Kirk. Picture: micknorcross/Instagram

Describing himself in his Twitter bio, Mick says: "Proud father & Grandfather, Love Antiques, Old cars, The great outdoors & all things British, Positive thinker."

As word spread of his untimely death, fans replied to Mick with broken love hearts and told him to "rest in peace".

His former TOWIE co-star Mario Falcone said: "I am heartbroken mate. I can't believe it."

Mick Norcross issued this final tweet before his death.

Mick joined the cast of TOWIE in the early series and joined his son Kirk, Mark Wright, Mario and Lucy Mecklenburgh.

Kirk was among the show's original stars, featuring in the debut episode.

The much-loved TV celebrity caught the eye of Gemma Collins and the pair went out on dates during the early episodes.

He also dated fellow stars Chloe Sims and Maria Fowler before leaving the show in 2013.

Mick had four children, including fellow The Only Way is Essex star Kirk Norcross by Julie Lloyd.

Mick also fathered Mason and Hollie Bright-Norcross, along with other son Daniel.

Mick became a grandad following the birth of his son Kirk's child Harry Michael.

He became a property developer after quitting the show and was given the green light to build a dream rural manor house in leafy Essex in 2018.

