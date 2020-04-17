Menu
‘Really hit me’: Dutton demands answers from China

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
17th Apr 2020 3:13 PM
HOME Affairs minister Peter Dutton has today demanded 'answers and transparency' from the Chinese government about the COVID-19 outbreak, after revealing the tumultuous details of his month-long personal battle with the virus.

Testing positive in early March, Dutton became the first Australian politician to contract the coronavirus when he visited a Queensland hospital with a 'temperature and sore throat'.

During his time in home quarantine, Dutton told The Courier Mail that he felt fine.

Peter Dutton with dog Ralph at home after testing positive with Corona
However, speaking to The Today Show this morning, Dutton revealed his coronavirus struggle lasted 26 days, as opposed to the recommended 14, and that his battle with the virus was a mercurial ordeal that nearly placed him back in hospital.

"I felt on top of the world after about 5 days and day 7 or 8 it really hit me," he said.

"I was really short of breath almost to the point where I went back to hospital."

The Australian coronavirus tally has since risen to almost 6,500, prompting Dutton to demand 'transparency' from China about the outbreak.

"It would certainly be demanded of us if Australia was at the epicentre of this virus," Dutton told The Today show.

"We've got over 60 Australians who have died … hundreds of people very gravely ill … look at the loss over seas," he said.

"All of those families would demand answers and transparency, and I don't think it's too much to ask.

"Every one of those cases involves a tragedy."

"It is incumbent on China to answer those questions and to provide the information so that people can have clarity about exactly what happened, because we don't want it to be repeated."

"This is not the first instance of a virus being spread from the wildlife wet market."

Residents wearing face mask purchase seafood at a wet market on January 28, 2020 in Macau, China. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Originally published as 'Really hit me': Dutton on month-long COVID struggle

