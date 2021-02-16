‘Really touched’: Sporting gesture for Nathan Turner

The Legends of League event in Blackwater was played in memory of Blackwater’s Nathan Turner, who died last May.

Lorraine Devon says her daughter Simone Devon is “taking things day by day” after losing her fiance Nathan Turner in May last year.

The death of the 30 year old Blackwater truck driver made national headlines, with claims he was the country’s youngest victim of COVID.

Queensland Health later confirmed that Mr Turner did not have the disease.

It was a trying time for the Devon and Turner families, but they drew strength from the support they received from their respective communities.

Simone Devon presented the Nathan Turner Memorial Trophy to skippers PJ Marsh (left) and Matt Bowen.

That support was on show in Blackwater recently when the Australian Team of NRL Legends and the Central Highlands All Stars played for the Nathan Turner Memorial Trophy.

The 3000-strong crowd at Hinricks Oval also paused for a minute’s silence for Mr Turner.

Lorraine said it was very emotional for Simone, who was heavily involved on the day and presented the trophy to former NRL stars and captains PJ Marsh and Matt Bowen after the teams played out a 32-all draw.

“Simone was really touched by it,” Lorraine said.

“We’re getting there. We’re just taking things day by day.

“It’s still all pretty raw. I imagine it’s even worse for Nathan’s parents.”

Simone Devon and and her good friend Wendy Snell with the league teams, who played in memory of Nathan Turner in Blackwater.

Craig Teevan, a joint organiser of the event, said: “Legends of League were extremely happy and proud to have been part of a great event for the Blackwater community and in particular to play in memory of Nathan Turner.”

Lorraine thanked everyone involved, from the organisers to the spectators.

She said it was a lovely tribute for a lovely man.

“Nathan was so easy going, nothing was ever too much of a drama,” she said.

“He was a very likeable person.

“He was just a beautiful soul.”