A motorist fills his car up with fuel from the petrol bowser. Picture: Brendan Radke.
News

Real-time fuel prices to go live within months

by Jack McKay
25th Jul 2018 1:53 PM

QUEENSLAND motorists will have access to the State Government's new real time fuel price monitoring scheme before Christmas.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham revealed today that the two-year trial program would kick off in December, with fuel retailers required to provide updates within 30 minutes of changing their price.

The prices would be published on existing smartphone apps and websites, including Motormouth, Gasbuddy and the RACQ.

Dr Lynham said compliance costs for retailers would be kept to an absolute minimum and that he does not expect price providers, like Motormouth, to start charging motorists.

"This will enable motorists to find the cheapest price in town," he said.

"If you shop around, you'll do well.

"We're working with independent fuel retailers and the RACQ to ensure we get this right for Queenslanders."

The government's move to introduce the scheme follows pressure from the LNP Opposition, which had initially promised to introduce a program similar to NSW.

Dr Lynham described the Opposition's policy as a "knee-jerk reaction" that would have led to more red tape and compliance costs.

"This is a vastly different scheme to the LNP scheme," he said.

"We're using existing apps, we're using existing private enterprise.

"The LNP scheme was a government app that competed against private enterprise."

