Reason positive case breached isolation

There are 92 active cases of coronavirus across the state and 311 exposure sites. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Wayne Taylor

There are 92 active cases of coronavirus across the state and 311 exposure sites. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Wayne Taylor

A Victorian who tested positive for coronavirus breached an urgent isolation order so they could get the Covid-19 jab, health authorities have revealed.

The case – who visited the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (Jeff’s Shed) in South Wharf – was one of two new local infections recorded on Tuesday.

Covid-19 testing commander Jeroen Weimar said the case briefly visited the vaccination hub on Monday afternoon after receiving their positive result.

It caused the location to be listed as a tier 3 coronavirus exposure site.

The Covid-19 vaccination hub at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre is now a tier 3 exposure site. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

Anyone who visited the vaccine hub on Monday afternoon between 3.15pm and 4pm must monitor for symptoms of Covid-19.

The visit also triggered two individuals who dealt with the case to go into mandatory quarantine.

“They completed their test and they went off and tried to get a vaccination,” Mr Weimar told reporters on Monday morning.

“They were directed to leave and go back to isolation immediately.

“For anybody who is a primary close contact or anybody who is a positive case, you must get tested, isolate and you cannot go to a vaccination centre.

“Vaccination centres are for people who are healthy, fit and eligible to get a vaccine.”

Victoria Covid-19 testing commander Jeroen Weimar says anyone who tests positive must quarantine for 14 days. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett

Mr Weimar said he was confident there was “no wider risk to the public”, but listed the vaccine hub as tier 3 site “out of caution”.

It comes after Victorian contact tracers found a genomic link overnight between a returned traveller who entered the state’s hotel quarantine system on May 8 and the West Melbourne Delta cluster.

The traveller arrived from Sri Lanka on May 8 and tested positive that same day before being transferred from the Novotel Ibis quarantine hotel to the Holiday Inn health hotel May 14.

There are 92 active cases of coronavirus across the state and 311 exposure sites.

Originally published as Reason positive case breached isolation