REAVELED: 16 national chains eyeing off Rocky

Melanie Plane
| 19th Apr 2017 3:16 PM
Shelby Cole, 6, decorates her Frosty the Snowman pancake with icecream and lollies at The Pancake Manor pancake decorating workshop in Newtown. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times
Shelby Cole, 6, decorates her Frosty the Snowman pancake with icecream and lollies at The Pancake Manor pancake decorating workshop in Newtown. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

A SURGE of national retailers have opened their doors or announced stores in Rockhampton in recent months and the rush doesn't look like it's going to end any time soon.

At least 16 national franchises, from fast food to retail, are eager to open new stores in the Rockhampton region in 2017.

According to SeekBusiness advertisements posted since January, 12 of which were posted this month alone, major state, national and international franchises including Noodle Box, Pancake Manor, Shingle Inn Cafe, Baker's Delight, Bright Eyes Sunglasses, National Tiles and many more are searching for franchisees to run stores in Rockhampton. Some of these franchisees have already secured local store sites.

It comes after national department store Harris Scarfe opened at Stockland Rockhampton earlier this month along with Bags to Go in Yaamba Rd, Early Settler, Pillow Talk HOME and Famous Footwear.

Retailers opening in Rockhampton soon include Emma and Roe, which opens at Stockland on Friday and internationally renowned fashion store H&M which is expected to open in the centre later this year.

1. LINE-X Australia Protective Coatings

Date advertised: April 17

Cost: $149,000 - $259,000

LINE-X is a gloval leader in protective coating development.

The international business, which has more than 550 stores in 46 countries, are looking for franchisees in Rockhampton.

Click here to apply.

2. Crust Gourmet Pizza

Date advertised: April 16

Price: $375,000 - $450,000

CRUST Gourmet Pizza claim to fill the 'authentic gourmet gap' in the Australian pizza industry.

The gourmet pizza chain are looking for a franchisee to take on a brand new store in Berserker, Rockhampton.

Click here to apply.

Dan Rippingill in his new pizza place Crust, with a wagyu beef pizza. The takeaway and sitdown restaurant is on Brisbane Road Mooloolaba.Photo:Nicholas Falconer / Sunshine Coast Daily
Dan Rippingill in his new pizza place Crust, with a wagyu beef pizza. The takeaway and sitdown restaurant is on Brisbane Road Mooloolaba.Photo:Nicholas Falconer / Sunshine Coast Daily

3. Totalspan

Date advertised: April 16

Price: $20,000

SHED company Totalspan are looking to expand to Rockhampton.

While they already have a business in Gladstone, the national franchise hope to head further north to Rocky deal with 'massive demand'.

Click here to apply.

4. Supercheap Storage　

Date advertised: April 2

Price: Negotiable

A MOBILE storage franchise with locations in almost every capital city wants to open a new facility in Rockhampton.

Supercheap Storage claims it has "revolutionised the storage industry" since it started operating in 2008, with more than 10,000 storage modules across Australia and New Zealand.

The company is offering a round-the-clock full-time marketing manager based at its head office and a comprehensive training program for the new owner.

Click here to apply

5. Noodle Box

Date advertised: April 13

Price: P.O.A

NOODLE Box have an existing tenancy in Rockhampton's 'highest profile convenience centre' and are looking for a franchisee to set up shop.

They are looking for potential franchisees who are passionate about food, love customer service and of course love the Noodle Box brand.

Click here to apply.

Noodle Box at Pialba - chef Lisa Nguyen cooking up a noodle treat. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Noodle Box at Pialba - chef Lisa Nguyen cooking up a noodle treat. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

6. TermiCam

Date advertised: April 12

Price: $40,000

PEST CONTROL professionals TermiCam are currently seeking new franchisees to deliver their high-tech infrared termite and pest detection technolog to the Rockhampton community.

The TermiCam System is a non-destructive, non-intrusive, and environmentally friendly technique for finding termites and other insect pest activity in houses, buildings and property using infra-red thermal imagers and pest management tools.

Click here to apply.

7. Total Tools

Date advertised: March 21

Price: P.O.A

AUSTRALIAN tool giant Total Tools is seeking potential franchisees in Rockhampton.

The Rockhampton franchisee push is part of a 'growth phase' for the company which specialises in trade and industrial tools.

Click here to apply.

8. Shingle Inn Cafe

Date advertised: February 17

Price: $290,000 - $430,000

WELL known boutique cafe franchise Shingle Inn Cafe are eager to open in Rockhampton this year and are searching for 'budding cafe entrepreneurs' to help them.

The store will be located at Stockland Rockhampton. Click here to apply.

Jason Winton owner of the Shingle Inn located in the Riverlink Shopping Centre food court. David Nielsen / Queensland Times IPS290711SHIN29A
Jason Winton owner of the Shingle Inn located in the Riverlink Shopping Centre food court. David Nielsen / Queensland Times

9. Fully Promoted

Date advertised: January 17

Price: P.O.A

UNIFORM and branding business Fully Promotes are expanding throughout Queensland and are looking to set up shop in Rockhampton.

They are searching for franchisees across regional Queensland.

Click here to apply.

10. Taps Bar

Date advertised: April 17

Price: $355,000 - $805,000

SELF service beer could be coming to Rockampton with Taps Bar advertising franchisee opportunities in the region.

Taps Bar, which is Australia's first self service beer bar and restaurant, is expanding and wants to open in Rockhampton as well as Cairns.

Taps was first developed in Mooloolaba, Sunshine Coast in 2013.

Click here to apply.

Opportunities for a 'taps bar' in Rockhampton are being advertised.
Opportunities for a 'taps bar' in Rockhampton are being advertised.

11. Pancake Manor Cafe Restaurants

Date advertised: April 17

Price: P.O.A

ICONIC Brisbane eatery Pancake Manor are expanding and want to open in Rockhampton.

Pancake Manor are advertising franchisee opportunities in Rockhampton, as well as Toowoomba, Mackay, Townsville, Sunshine Coast and Cairns. Click here to apply.

12. Narellan Pools

Date advertised: April 12

Price: $50,000

NARELLAN Pools, a leader in Australia's swimming pool market, are keen to expand their regional Queensland presence with a store in Rockhampton.

They are currently on the hunt for local franchisees.

Click here to apply.

13. Bright Eyes Sunglasses　 　

Date advertised: April 3

Price: $150K

A SUNGLASSES superstore are searching for a business owner to open a new Rockhampton store.

Bright Eyes Sunglasses has expanded to a whopping 50 stores across Australia since it began operating in 1985.

Bright Eyes said in an advertisement the business would suit an owner-operator or an investor.

Click here to apply

Tanya Markham from Bright Eyes sunglasses, promo for Mother's Day. Photo: Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate
Tanya Markham from Bright Eyes sunglasses, promo for Mother's Day. Photo: Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate

14. Bakers Delight 　

Date advertised: April 5

Price: $350K

BAKERS Delight is searching for a "hardworking and ambitious" future bakery owner to open a new Rockhampton store.

You need little to no experience owning or operating a bakery as the company will provide a 16-week training program. You will not only learn how to run a bakery, but you will also become a competent baker.

Bakers Delight said in an advertisement it has built a loyal customer base over 35 years of operating bakeries across Australia.　

Click here to apply.

Baker Colin Pascoe won an award for his company Baker's Delight, Sunshine Plaza. Photo:Nicholas Falconer / Sunshine Coast Daily
Baker Colin Pascoe won an award for his company Baker's Delight, Sunshine Plaza. Photo:Nicholas Falconer / Sunshine Coast Daily

15. National Tiles 　

Date advertised: April 6

Price: $120K-$200K

NATIONAL Tiles is looking for a buyer to open a new Rockhampton region store.

The franchise is selling itself as a leading tile retail business in operating online and in-store.

The franchise is offering the new owner ongoing strong advertising and marketing campaigns to push the business ahead.

Click here to apply

16. Rent 2 Own Cars

Date advertised: April 7

Price: $168,000

RENT 2 Own Cars became an overnight success when they opened their first office in Maroochydore in 2006.

Now the the only franchise of its kind is looking for franchisees to open a Rockhampton store. Click here to apply.

BREAKING: Rocky bodybuilder cop's drug secret revealed

YOU will never guess what police found under this Rocky cop's bed.

Local buyer snaps up massive Rocky warehouse

68 Hollingsworth St, Rockhampton sold to a local owner-occupier for $815,000 +GST.

COMPANY sells huge Rocky warehouse for a fortune.

Doctors on high measles alert after patient's 'suspicious rash'

DEADLY: Queensland Health is warning Stockland shoppers to check their immunisation status right now.

Authorities heed caution after patient presents with suspicious sympoms

CQ mine booms as wealthy buyers can't resist rare product

GLOBAL PLAYER: Reece Gough from Capricorn Sandstone. The company is performing well in the international marketplace.

WEALTHY buyers from around the world start making bulk orders.

ANZAC DAY: What you need to know about getting to the dawn service

If you're paying your respects this Anzac Day, there's some important things you need to know about getting to the dawn service

5 shock business closures Rocky didn't see coming

The Cambridge Hotel has been boarded up. Photo Melanie Plane/The Morning Bulletin

Retail and hospitality businesses go bust in CQ

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

The terrifying TV stunt that traumatised a generation

TERRIFYING TV special drew tens of thousands of complaints when it aired and was later blamed for one viewer’s suicide.

Fans invited to be in Lady Gaga's new movie

Lady Gaga performs on stage at the Coachella.

Lady Gaga takes Coachella stage.

Alice Cooper announces Aussie tour 40 years after first trip Down Under

WE'RE NOT WORTHY: Shock rocker Alice Cooper has announced his 13th Australian tour.

Alice Cooper is coming back to Australia to tour in October.

World's most famous non-superhero draws police attention

A scene from the movie Deadpool.

The world's biggest movie star / mischief maker watched by police

Maryborough rallies to get Mary Poppins movie premiere here

Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) returns to the Banks home after many years and uses her magical skills to help the now grown up Michael and Jane rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives in the first image from the set of the movie Mary Poppins Returns. Supplied by Disney.

Show your support by signing a petition.

Simple mistake sends home MKR favourites

Two MKR favourites stuff up something simple.

Train rolls in for Australian tour this winter

Grammy Award-winning band Train is heading to Australia for a series of shows this winter.

DROPS of Jupiter chart toppers Train are headed Down Under.

