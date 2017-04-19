REAVELED: 16 national chains eyeing off Rocky

Shelby Cole, 6, decorates her Frosty the Snowman pancake with icecream and lollies at The Pancake Manor pancake decorating workshop in Newtown. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

A SURGE of national retailers have opened their doors or announced stores in Rockhampton in recent months and the rush doesn't look like it's going to end any time soon.

At least 16 national franchises, from fast food to retail, are eager to open new stores in the Rockhampton region in 2017.

According to SeekBusiness advertisements posted since January, 12 of which were posted this month alone, major state, national and international franchises including Noodle Box, Pancake Manor, Shingle Inn Cafe, Baker's Delight, Bright Eyes Sunglasses, National Tiles and many more are searching for franchisees to run stores in Rockhampton. Some of these franchisees have already secured local store sites.

It comes after national department store Harris Scarfe opened at Stockland Rockhampton earlier this month along with Bags to Go in Yaamba Rd, Early Settler, Pillow Talk HOME and Famous Footwear.

Retailers opening in Rockhampton soon include Emma and Roe, which opens at Stockland on Friday and internationally renowned fashion store H&M which is expected to open in the centre later this year.

1. LINE-X Australia Protective Coatings

Date advertised: April 17

Cost: $149,000 - $259,000

LINE-X is a gloval leader in protective coating development.

The international business, which has more than 550 stores in 46 countries, are looking for franchisees in Rockhampton.

2. Crust Gourmet Pizza

Date advertised: April 16

Price: $375,000 - $450,000

CRUST Gourmet Pizza claim to fill the 'authentic gourmet gap' in the Australian pizza industry.

The gourmet pizza chain are looking for a franchisee to take on a brand new store in Berserker, Rockhampton.

Dan Rippingill in his new pizza place Crust, with a wagyu beef pizza. The takeaway and sitdown restaurant is on Brisbane Road Mooloolaba.Photo:Nicholas Falconer / Sunshine Coast Daily Nicholas Falconer

3. Totalspan

Date advertised: April 16

Price: $20,000

SHED company Totalspan are looking to expand to Rockhampton.

While they already have a business in Gladstone, the national franchise hope to head further north to Rocky deal with 'massive demand'.

4. Supercheap Storage

Date advertised: April 2

Price: Negotiable

A MOBILE storage franchise with locations in almost every capital city wants to open a new facility in Rockhampton.

Supercheap Storage claims it has "revolutionised the storage industry" since it started operating in 2008, with more than 10,000 storage modules across Australia and New Zealand.

The company is offering a round-the-clock full-time marketing manager based at its head office and a comprehensive training program for the new owner.

5. Noodle Box

Date advertised: April 13

Price: P.O.A

NOODLE Box have an existing tenancy in Rockhampton's 'highest profile convenience centre' and are looking for a franchisee to set up shop.

They are looking for potential franchisees who are passionate about food, love customer service and of course love the Noodle Box brand.

Noodle Box at Pialba - chef Lisa Nguyen cooking up a noodle treat. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

6. TermiCam

Date advertised: April 12

Price: $40,000

PEST CONTROL professionals TermiCam are currently seeking new franchisees to deliver their high-tech infrared termite and pest detection technolog to the Rockhampton community.

The TermiCam System is a non-destructive, non-intrusive, and environmentally friendly technique for finding termites and other insect pest activity in houses, buildings and property using infra-red thermal imagers and pest management tools.

7. Total Tools

Date advertised: March 21

Price: P.O.A

AUSTRALIAN tool giant Total Tools is seeking potential franchisees in Rockhampton.

The Rockhampton franchisee push is part of a 'growth phase' for the company which specialises in trade and industrial tools.

8. Shingle Inn Cafe

Date advertised: February 17

Price: $290,000 - $430,000

WELL known boutique cafe franchise Shingle Inn Cafe are eager to open in Rockhampton this year and are searching for 'budding cafe entrepreneurs' to help them.

Jason Winton owner of the Shingle Inn located in the Riverlink Shopping Centre food court. David Nielsen / Queensland Times IPS290711SHIN29A David Nielsen

9. Fully Promoted

Date advertised: January 17

Price: P.O.A

UNIFORM and branding business Fully Promotes are expanding throughout Queensland and are looking to set up shop in Rockhampton.

They are searching for franchisees across regional Queensland.

10. Taps Bar

Date advertised: April 17

Price: $355,000 - $805,000

SELF service beer could be coming to Rockampton with Taps Bar advertising franchisee opportunities in the region.

Taps Bar, which is Australia's first self service beer bar and restaurant, is expanding and wants to open in Rockhampton as well as Cairns.

Taps was first developed in Mooloolaba, Sunshine Coast in 2013.

Opportunities for a 'taps bar' in Rockhampton are being advertised. Taps @ Mooloolaba

11. Pancake Manor Cafe Restaurants

Date advertised: April 17

Price: P.O.A

ICONIC Brisbane eatery Pancake Manor are expanding and want to open in Rockhampton.

12. Narellan Pools

Date advertised: April 12

Price: $50,000

NARELLAN Pools, a leader in Australia's swimming pool market, are keen to expand their regional Queensland presence with a store in Rockhampton.

They are currently on the hunt for local franchisees.

13. Bright Eyes Sunglasses

Date advertised: April 3

Price: $150K

A SUNGLASSES superstore are searching for a business owner to open a new Rockhampton store.

Bright Eyes Sunglasses has expanded to a whopping 50 stores across Australia since it began operating in 1985.

Bright Eyes said in an advertisement the business would suit an owner-operator or an investor.

Tanya Markham from Bright Eyes sunglasses, promo for Mother's Day. Photo: Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate Leigh Jensen/ Coffs Coast Advoca

14. Bakers Delight

Date advertised: April 5

Price: $350K

BAKERS Delight is searching for a "hardworking and ambitious" future bakery owner to open a new Rockhampton store.

You need little to no experience owning or operating a bakery as the company will provide a 16-week training program. You will not only learn how to run a bakery, but you will also become a competent baker.

Bakers Delight said in an advertisement it has built a loyal customer base over 35 years of operating bakeries across Australia.

Baker Colin Pascoe won an award for his company Baker's Delight, Sunshine Plaza. Photo:Nicholas Falconer / Sunshine Coast Daily Nicholas Falconer

15. National Tiles

Date advertised: April 6

Price: $120K-$200K

NATIONAL Tiles is looking for a buyer to open a new Rockhampton region store.

The franchise is selling itself as a leading tile retail business in operating online and in-store.

The franchise is offering the new owner ongoing strong advertising and marketing campaigns to push the business ahead.

16. Rent 2 Own Cars

Date advertised: April 7

Price: $168,000

RENT 2 Own Cars became an overnight success when they opened their first office in Maroochydore in 2006.

Now the the only franchise of its kind is looking for franchisees to open a Rockhampton store. Click here to apply.