Rebel cops backlash over crop top pic

While the actress continues to show off her incredible weight loss, she has faced backlash for having “bad timing” with her recent post.

Rebel Wilson continues to show off her incredible weight loss, uploading a series of photos to Instagram wearing a crop top and leggings in a gym.

The 40-year-old actress took to social media to tease a new project while displaying her 30kg weight loss.

Rebel looks sensational in her crop top and leggings. Picture: Instagram.

"Coming Soon," she captioned the photo, which sees her boxing in a pink crop top and high-waisted leggings.

Unfortunately, despite the star looking amazing, some people thought that it was the wrong time for her to be posting such a thing with the riots that are going on in the US Capitol right now.

"Poor timing. Not right now," one person wrote.

"Would love if you posted something relevant to the state of the country," another said.

"Wrong time to post this," said another.

"Is this you fighting Trump supporters at the capital today?" joked another fan.

However, despite some people having a problem with the timing of her post, Rebel was also receiving a lot of praise for focusing on her health, calling her an "inspiration".

"You are my idol, you've come on long way sweetie and you have a strong will power," wrote one fan.

Rebel shared another BTS from her new project wearing a pink gown. Picture: Instagram.

"Miss Wilson-You should be EXTREMELY proud of your inner strength, determination and commitment to become even more healthy!" said another.

"Thank you for the ongoing inspiration @rebelwilson you've helped me greatly to stay the course to better health," a third commented.

In 2020, Rebel set a goal to reach 75 kgs, a goal she reached before the year was out.

"Hit my goal with one month to spare!" she wrote in November. "Even though it's not about a weight number, it's about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75 kilograms."

Originally published as Rebel cops backlash over crop top pic