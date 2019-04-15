Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was shot in the leg at the Logan Hyperdome in February. Picture: Adam Armstrong.
A man was shot in the leg at the Logan Hyperdome in February. Picture: Adam Armstrong.
Crime

Rebels bikie bailed over shopping centre shooting

15th Apr 2019 11:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Rebels motorcycle gang member allegedly involved in a planned shooting attack at a popular Queensland shopping centre has been granted bail on strict conditions.

Ali Toufaili, who is part of a group of seven bikies charged after a man was shot in the leg at the Logan Hyperdome in February, made a successful application for bail at the Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

Toufaili was granted bail on conditions which included police being able to search his phone, something he was "happy" to let them do, according to his lawyer.

More Stories

bikies crime logan hyperdome shooting rebels

Top Stories

    Miner who was told to work after injury wins huge payout

    premium_icon Miner who was told to work after injury wins huge payout

    Crime The man successfully sued his former employer after suffering a serious hand injury while working underground.

    Grey nomads give Rockhampton a miss and drive on by

    premium_icon Grey nomads give Rockhampton a miss and drive on by

    News 'The overwhelming response is the same as ours, continue past Rocky'

    Rocky construction business blowing dust off safety measures

    premium_icon Rocky construction business blowing dust off safety measures

    News SHANNON Lamb eager to provide correct information about site safety

    YOU DECIDE: What matters most to you in the 2019 election?

    YOU DECIDE: What matters most to you in the 2019 election?

    Politics Take your pick from our comprehensive list of local issues