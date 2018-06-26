Rebels lock out for Waratahs clash
MELBOURNE will be missing their skipper and Wallabies lock Adam Coleman from their crunch Super Rugby clash against the Waratahs on Friday night at AAMI Park.
Already without Test halfback Will Genia, who broke his arm in the second Test against Ireland, Coleman is sidelined with an adductor strain suffered in Australia's final Test loss last weekend.
The remainder of Melbourne's Wallabies contingent returned for the top-of-the-table clash in good shape and have hopped straight back into training.The Waratahs have their own concerns with their Test skipper Michael Hooper out with a hamstring injury while they could lose superstar fullback Israel Folau, who faces a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday night following an incident in the Test loss to Ireland. Rebels coach Dave Wessels said the players were excited about the chance to win four successive matches for the the first time in Melbourne history, and leapfrog NSW into top spot in the Australian conference. Michael Ruru, who covered for Genia for three weeks leading into the June break when he was out with a knee injury, will again wear the No.9 jersey while the new lock pairing will come from Matt Philip, Ross Haylett Petty and former British and Irish Lions representative Geoff Parling.