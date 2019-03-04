Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rebl Corp has shut its doors, leaving dozens of staff without jobs.
Rebl Corp has shut its doors, leaving dozens of staff without jobs. Chloe Lyons
News

Rebl Corp clients urged to come forward

Chloe Lyons
by
4th Mar 2019 9:56 AM | Updated: 11:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUSINESS owners impacted by the collapse of Rebl Corp have been asked to come forward by the ombudsman.

Rebl Corp closed the doors of its Nicklin Way office on Thursday leaving dozens of staff without jobs.

The company, which included Media Rebl, Digital Rebl and Business Rebl, helped businesses "create and deliver engaging videos, social media content, digital marketing solutions, and extensive business systems".

 

Rebl Corp has shut its doors, leaving dozens of staff without jobs.
Rebl Corp has shut its doors, leaving dozens of staff without jobs. Chloe Lyons

Clients of Rebl Corp have expressed concern they were now locked in to contracts with third-party finance companies after signing up for a "free social media package".

The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman has asked business owners impacted by the closure to reach out.

"ASBFEO has become aware that businesses trading under the REBL Corp banner may have ceased operating based on media reporting in the Sunshine Coast Daily," a spokesperson said.

 

Michael Maunder's company Rebl Corp has been made insolvent.
Michael Maunder's company Rebl Corp has been made insolvent. Erle Levey

"If your business has been impacted by this, we encourage you to make contact with our office on info@asbfeo.gov.au or phone 1300 650 460 or lodge a dispute with us online.

"We are aware of other businesses still operating that offer 'no cost' or 'cost neutral' in-store or online advertising packages and warn small businesses to be extremely cautious of any approaches that they might receive.

"This follows the collapse of Viewble Media and The Shoppers Network that has created serious issues for the businesses involved."

business company collapse editors picks michael maunder rebl corp small business
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Two people injured in Parkhurst rollover

    premium_icon Two people injured in Parkhurst rollover

    Breaking It rolled after apparently overtaking a number of vehicles on Yaamba Rd

    • 4th Mar 2019 12:07 PM
    South Rocky home destroyed by fire overnight

    premium_icon South Rocky home destroyed by fire overnight

    News Emergency crews were called to the scene at 11.45pm

    Historic building's future in limbo amid community concerns

    premium_icon Historic building's future in limbo amid community concerns

    Council News It could cost up to half a million dollars to fix the damage

    RGS crowned champions at Regional Rugby clash

    premium_icon RGS crowned champions at Regional Rugby clash

    Sport GALLERY: Grammar undefeated after epic final win over Downlands