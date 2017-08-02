26°
Reborn: Webber goes from second fiddle forward to Gulls go-to man

Matty Holdsworth
| 1st Aug 2017 4:30 PM Updated: 2nd Aug 2017 8:28 AM
WEBBER'S REVIVAL: Yeppoon's Dylan Webber takes the ball upfield against Brothers, his form won him a Capras recall.
WEBBER'S REVIVAL: Yeppoon's Dylan Webber takes the ball upfield against Brothers, his form won him a Capras recall. Allan Reinikka ROK100617aleague2

RUGBY LEAGUE: Dylan Webber's career was set to plateau just 12 months ago. It was nearing a sink or swim situation.

The prop forward was preparing for a finals assault with Norths Chargers, one that would ultimately see him win the title.

But he was stuck playing second fiddle to an endless supply of hardened warriors at Norths. Webber knew to take his game to new heights, a change was in order.

He joined up with the rejuvenated Yeppoon Seagulls, helping catapult them into the finals picture as joint favourites, along with his old club.

Fortune truly favours the bold.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"I really wanted to play big minutes on the field, start games and during the Capras pre-season, Scotty Minto basically said he could give me that," Webber said.

"It has been great. Each week he would give me a little goal and always has your back. He is a very supportive, people person, which I like.

"Norths have a really good pack. But it wasn't about me being better than anyone. Being stuck behind them was a great test, I learnt so much from Dan Tanner, Matty Jarvis, Todd Titmus.

"I knew I was getting on a bit at 23, and just wanted to come into my own. And since the move I have noticed a difference, and so has Kim (Williams)."

Webber's move forced him out of his comfort zone but set him in stone for better things. His Capras call-up against the Sunshine Coast Falcons at the weekend meant his Browne Park debut.

ROCKHAMPTON A-GRADE RL LADDER

  • Norths Chargers 32
  • Yeppoon Seagulls 28
  • Rockhampton Brothers 23
  • Emu Park Emus 22
  • Biloela Panthers 22
  • Gladstone Valleys 17
  • Past Brothers 14
  • Woorabinda Warriors 10
  • Tannum Sands Seagulls 8
  • Fitzroy Gracemere Sharks 2

READ: How Dylan's old man came back from his monster crisis.

READ: How Kim Williams united the Central Queensland Capras.

With his family watching on, including his father and Capras clubman Doug, it was a grand occasion for the household.

"Dad has always been one of my biggest supporters, and critics as well," he laughed.

"I could have a great game but he always wants me to improve. Tough love, he still picks off a few little things.

"For my actual debut I was shaking like a leaf. But this one was different. I was just keen to get out there and it was awesome.

"Knowing my all family were watching on kept me going, that adrenaline was great."

With the number 10 for the Seagulls on his back, Webber is becoming the main man. He is leading the line in defence, the first to kart the ball up, and finding new strings to his bow.

"I find myself having the confidence to do new things, passing before the line, offloads, tipping the ball on," he observed.

"Just from having that added confidence. Both Kim and Scott want me to be dominant and I feel like I am."

READ: Capras explosive start but what went wrong?

MUNSTER: From Emmaus class clown to The Cauldron.

READ: Origin of love: The woman behind Rocky's new footy hero.

Webber came to league late after years in the round ball game, his rapid rise is all of his own making.

"You notice the massive change in pace straight away, it is a huge step up," he said of ISC footy.

"I think I missed a tackle early and it re-enforced it how you have to get your shoulder behind every single hit. Nothing can be half-hearted.

"Capras have always been a big goal since I started footy. And Kim has been a great help, I was very raw when I first played under him.

"Funnily I was a soccer player until 19, I didn't take sport seriously. My mates always said I was too big for soccer, I didn't have the right build for it.

"Playing footy, I found it very natural. But I didn't know too much about the game, I had to learn it from scratch which was a very good foundation. I means I have to be a sponge to everything. I feel like every player has 10 years on me, so there's always something to learn. But I am coming into my own."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  browne park cq capras dylan webber kim williams qrl yeppoon seagulls

Local Partners

Your Chance to Win

