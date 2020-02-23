Recap: How did this year’s health and sports expo fare?

A PAVILION filled with stallholders opened plenty of eyes to the region’s sport offerings for the CQ Health 2020 Sports and Health Expo.

Plenty of families converged on Robert Schwarten Pavilion at Rockhampton Showgrounds yesterday where they found the likes of the city’s BMX, pole dancing and roller derby clubs just to name a few.

Bluey Harris, one of the coaches at Rockhampton BMX Club for the past three to four years, found the event to be beneficial for families to learn more about the sport.

“There are new faces this year, it’s great for them to talk to someone before they commit to a sport,” she said.

“I started (in the BMX realm) because I wanted my two-year-old son to learn a sport.”

So she became inspired to adopt a coaching role.

Now with more than 100 families involved with the club, it reminded her of how she became involved.

Meanwhile, around the corner you could find the ladies from the Rocky Roller Derby club who were eager to pick up more participants.

SPORTS EXPO: Rocky Roller Derby: CounTess Bashory, Nikkity Split and Slamma Stone.

Club members Nikkity Split, Slamma Stone and Countess Bashory found their stall had been shown a lot of attention from juniors, which they hoped could inspire older participants as they taught passers-by the nature of the sport.

Finally, crew members from the Home Support Association said they were glad the rain had not dampened people’s spirits to head out and visit the event.

“We’re a not-for-profit NDIS provider...there’s been a lot of interest about our services,” said programs officer, Leanne Chippendale.

SPORTS EXPO: Home Support Association: Laura McGrath, Russell Thomas and Leanne Chippendale.

“This has been an ­all-encompassing expo, it can expand people’s development,” said business development officer, Russell Thomas.