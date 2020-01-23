Recent storms to give boost to local fishers

STORMS, heat and mudcrabs, who could ask for more?

The thunderstorms we have started to receive will give all the local systems a boost. We need more constant rain episodes to flush the creeks and get crabs on the move into the deeper areas of the creeks and the river.

As a rule many of the estuaries slow down over the hottest period and mudcrabs take centre stage.

Jake Lanyon caught this nice coral trout out at the islands.

There are two main things to watch while crabbing CQ. The first is your pots, we have an abundance of thieving scum that are all ready to score a free feed at someone else’s expense.

The second is the large tides. A fair number of pots that were assumed stolen have been dragged by the current They end up down near the mouths of the river and bigger creeks because they are too light or have too short a rope.

When the tide is rushing in deep water it pays to have heavy pots with long ropes even if you put a brick inside the pot to help hold bottom.

Whiting, flathead, bream, salmon, black jew and cod are all about in some numbers and can provide a decent feed if you are a bit persistent. Many of these species tend to feed mostly at the regular meal times of dawn and dusk. Fingermark and mangrove jacks are among the few that heat only makes the go harder.

Plenty of reports came in from the offshore guys this week, mainly mentioning the same stuff. Sweeties, coral trout and the redfishes have scored the points. Cod, hussar and parrot are other good targets over summer.

Michael Jones with a bubby red.

The fern country has some major areas of reef and if you keep an eye on your sounder heading out you can pick up good structure. Places with any sort of rubble patches or solid reef areas in the deeper water right out to the shoals are doing the best.

Red emperor, small or large mouth nannygai are at many locations across fern country and distance travelled is relevant to average size.

Red emperor, small or large mouth nannygai are at many locations across fern country and distance travelled is relevant to average size.

The wider the spot the bigger the fish of late and we can't complain when we are getting reds upwards of 10kg on wide runs.