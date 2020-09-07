Recidivist child offender: ‘I like boobs’

A MAN who was jailed in the 1990s and 2013 for child sex offences against five victims has been sent back to prison for acts committed against his great niece.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced in the Rockhampton District Court on September 1.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of indecent treatment of a child.

The 60-year-old hung his head low while the facts were read to the court.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke said the defendant claimed he continues to reoffend “because he likes breasts”.

OTHER COURT:

‘Just shoot him’: group robbed pizza delivery driver

‘Horrific’ child rape case: Woman, man face huge jail terms

‘Hello grandad’: Message lands sex offender in hot water

Judge Leanne Clare said the defendant appeared to also be interested in “the exploitation of children”.

“His history shows he has an age group he likes to offend against,” Ms O’Rourke said.

Judge Clare said there was some planning in this set of offences.

“The boldness is particularly chilling here,” she said.

“It’s the persistence in the face of a struggle.

“It was not an impulsive opportunistic offence.”

The court heard the defendant convinced his 14-year-old niece to go on a ‘shopping trip’ to Rockhampton in mid-2019.

He took a back road home, grabbed the victim’s breast while driving, before stopping in an isolated area to continue his offending.

The man got out of the car and walked around to the victim’s door.

The victim had locked the car after the man got out, but he had taken the keys with him.

“The child was not to know if you meant to rape or kill her,” Judge Clare said.

The teen fought against her attacker, who told her to pull her pants down and bend over but she refused.

The court heard the man also told her to perform a sexual act on his genitalia.

“It ended when she threatened to call her grandmother for help,” Ms O’Rourke said.

She said the defendant responded: “Fine. You are nothing to me any way.”

“She was quicker and stronger than you,” Judge Clare said.

“If not for her quick reaction, you would have gone further.”

The victim told her grandmother of the offending when she arrived home.

Judge Clare said the defendant initially minimised the offending.

Ms O’Rourke said he showed little insight into this offending when interviewed.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said his client was supported in court by one of his sisters.

He said his client had been married twice, had two children but had not been “actively involved” in their care.

Mr Ahlstrand said his client had worked as a stockman for 14 years and suffered a fractured face and skull in a workplace accident.

He said his client now cared for his 97-year-old mother.

The defendant’s criminal record included being convicted in 1996 for offences against three children aged 15 and 14, involving touching of breasts, placing his hand under a victim’s jeans and exposing himself.

He was sentenced to nine months’ prison, wholly suspended and operational for three years for the 1996 offences.

The man reoffended 18 months into the operational period by grabbing a 13-year-old’s breasts, for which he received a six-month prison term.

He went to trial in 2013 for offences against a 16-year-old girl in 2005-2007 and was sentenced to 15 months’ prison with parole eligibility after 7.5 months. He grabbed this victim’s breasts on the outside of her clothing.

Judge Clare said the defendant was not interested in counselling or treatment.

“Your conduct marks you as a danger to children,” she said.

She sentenced the defendant to three years in prison for the 2019 offences and set parole eligibility for September 2021.