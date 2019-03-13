Recidivist drug offender supplied meth to trafficker

Jane Amanda Frahm, 28, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton today to four counts of supplying a dangerous drug, two of possessing dangerous drugs, one of possessing over two grams of methamphetamine and one of possessing a mobile phone used in connection to drug supplies.

Jane Amanda Frahm, 28, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton today to four counts of supplying a dangerous drug, two of possessing dangerous drugs, one of possessing over two grams of methamphetamine and one of possessing a mobile phone used in connection to drug supplies.

A RECIDIVIST drug offender, who previously served time in prison for trafficking, has been jailed this week for supplying drugs to another Central Queensland drug trafficker.

Jane Amanda Frahm, 28, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton yesterday to four counts of supplying a dangerous drug, two of possessing dangerous drugs, one of possessing over two grams of methamphetamine and one of possessing a mobile phone used in connection to drug supplies.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said Frahm was a "recidivist drug offender” who had a trafficking conviction in her criminal history.

Defence barrister Kevin Kelso said Frahm was "keeping the books” for her then partner in relation to the trafficking offence.

Ms O'Rourke said Frahm supplied convicted Emerald drug trafficker Michael Winbank, who was the target of a police operation in 2017, with meth on three separate dates in June and July.

Frahm was one of more than 30 Central Queenslanders busted in 2017 after police intercepted Winbank's phone communications.

Winbank was arrested and had his car seized by police in Redcliffe on October 26 and was charged with two counts of trafficking drugs, 32 supply charges for each of the people he supplied drugs to, two counts of producing amphetamine, three of possessing property used in the commission of crime and one of possessing a dangerous drug.

The court was told Winbank contacted Frahm four times on three dates requesting supplies of meth with supplies carried, including one sale taking place in a Mitre 10 store.

Justice Graeme Crow said police carried out a search of Frahm's Emerald home on July 19, 2017, and found her in possession of 0.009g of meth, two diazepam tablets and drug utensils.

"You should have desisted completely from your involvement,” he said.

"You did not.”

Police searched Frahm's home again on November 1 where they found her in possession of 2.314g of meth and an iPhone.

Mr Kelso said Frahm had returned to Emerald for one week to pack up her house and after being there three days, and with friends associated with drugs being present, she was tempted and relapsed again.

The court heard Frahm had been in rehabilitation facilities in North Queensland prior to the last offending before the court.

Mr Kelso said she was now mindful of temptation and influences and would seek help when needed.

Justice Crow said Frahm had an unimpressive criminal history which suggested she preferred drugs to being a good mother to her two children aged five and two.

"You have the chance to be a good mother to your children,” he said.

"But as soon as you choose the drugs, it will beat you.”

Justice Crow orderd Frahm to a three-year head sentence, taking into account the 279 days non-declarable pre- sentence custody and ordered parole release on June 4, 2019.