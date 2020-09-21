Recipe for trouble: 14 beers and a golf buggy

Adam Thomas Smeets was intoxicated when police caught him driving a golf buggy in a Yeppoon Street.

Adam Thomas Smeets was intoxicated when police caught him driving a golf buggy in a Yeppoon Street.

BEERS and golf buggies generally don’t mix well together.

And if the 14 Great Northerns consumed by Adam Thomas Smeets didn’t handicap him on the fairways, they certainly would have when he took a golf buggy for a spin around the main streets of Yeppoon.

Police caught the 34-year-old on Queen St on August 22 and charged him with drink-driving and unlawful use of a vehicle without consent.

Smeets pleaded guilty to those offences last Thursday in Yeppoon Magistrates Court.

The court heard that on the day of the offending, Smeets had been playing golf at Yeppoon Golf Club and the buggy belonged to the club.

After he came to the attention of police about 5.45pm, Smeets recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.142 and the buggy was found to have damaged steering.

The court was told that Smeets, a roofer for a building company, was so intoxicated on the day in question that he didn’t recall much of it.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn described Smeets’ actions as “potentially dangerous”.

Mr Milburn fined him $1000 and disqualified him from driving for seven months.

Smeets was also ordered to pay $165 compensation to Yeppoon Golf Club.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

18th birthday party brawl caused by ‘cultural divide’

Landscaper busted with large amount of cannabis and weapon

Man told police officers to ‘f--- off’