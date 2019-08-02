Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

Recipe for trouble lands couple in slippery situation

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
2nd Aug 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOUNT Morgan couple was busted with $1500 of marijuana they planned to turn into marijuana butter and smoke.

Gregory Lesley Fay and Alison Maud Oliver, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the couple was intercepted for a random breath test on James St, Mt Morgan, about 3pm on June 13.

He said police found a plastic bag of marijuana in Oliver's purse in the footwell of the car.

Sen-Constable Rumford said the couple told the officers they had purchased the 228g of marijuana for $1500.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning said his clients lived together in Mt Morgan, shared a vehicle worth less than $5000 and had a "struggling lifestyle”.

He said Fay suffered from a chronic back pain condition and unlawfully used marijuana for the pain.

"They make a cannabis butter and they smoke it,” Mr Winning said.

He said both were convicted in September 2017 after police found their marijuana stash in a fridge.

READ ABOUT THAT CONVICTION HERE: Mt Morgan couple concoct recipe to turn cannabis into butter

Mr Winning said they had been in a defacto relationship for 11 years.

Fay was ordered to pay a $1000 fine and Oliver to pay $750.

Convictions were recorded.

marijauna rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Missing persons calls follow croc discovery

    premium_icon Missing persons calls follow croc discovery

    News Orthopaedic plate find deepens as croc farmer receives new info

    Mayor says Rockhampton flood levee is back on track

    premium_icon Mayor says Rockhampton flood levee is back on track

    Breaking Levee appeared in jeopardy when a massive cost blowout revealed

    CQ's answer to Antiques Roadshow books over 1000 sites

    premium_icon CQ's answer to Antiques Roadshow books over 1000 sites

    News Treasure hunters assemble for iconic Rocky Swap

    Have you fallen for this speed camera look-alike?

    premium_icon Have you fallen for this speed camera look-alike?

    News Truth about Rocky's mystery van revealed