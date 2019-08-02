Recipe for trouble lands couple in slippery situation

A MOUNT Morgan couple was busted with $1500 of marijuana they planned to turn into marijuana butter and smoke.

Gregory Lesley Fay and Alison Maud Oliver, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the couple was intercepted for a random breath test on James St, Mt Morgan, about 3pm on June 13.

He said police found a plastic bag of marijuana in Oliver's purse in the footwell of the car.

Sen-Constable Rumford said the couple told the officers they had purchased the 228g of marijuana for $1500.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning said his clients lived together in Mt Morgan, shared a vehicle worth less than $5000 and had a "struggling lifestyle”.

He said Fay suffered from a chronic back pain condition and unlawfully used marijuana for the pain.

"They make a cannabis butter and they smoke it,” Mr Winning said.

He said both were convicted in September 2017 after police found their marijuana stash in a fridge.

Mr Winning said they had been in a defacto relationship for 11 years.

Fay was ordered to pay a $1000 fine and Oliver to pay $750.

Convictions were recorded.