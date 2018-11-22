Menu
Pilot Wayne Robertson has been fined over a plane crash between Mareeba and Dimbulah. PHOTO: Katherine Kokkonen
“Reckless” pilot told not to fly plane before crash

by Pete Martinelli
22nd Nov 2018 5:12 AM
"NO right-minded person" would have flown in a light plane that crashed between Mareeba and Dimbulah, a Cairns magistrate yesterday said.

The pilot of the Piper Aztec twin engine aircraft, Wayne Perrin Robertson, has been fined $2000 after being found guilty of carrying out unpermitted maintenance, commencing a flight in an unsafe aircraft, commencing flight in a defective aircraft that may cause personal or property damage, and reckless operation of an aircraft.

He stood trial in Cairns Magistrates Court after pleading not guilty to the charges brought on by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

Against the advice of engineers at Mareeba Airport, Robertson flew the light plane on March 5, 2016 after spending a week working on the engines. Witnesses told the court the aircraft had not been moved for at least two years before Robertson's flight.

"No right-minded person, listening to the evidence, would allow themselves to get into the aircraft," Magistrate Terry Browne said.

"Experienced people around the aircraft clearly considered his actions reckless."

Robertson had told the court no one at Mareeba Airport was more experienced with the Aztec's engines than himself.

He "categorically denied" concerns that the engines suffered stuck valves despite ongoing problems and on the Saturday morning taxied the Aztec for a test flight before Sunday's planned 10-hour trip to the Northern Territory.

Owner and chief engineer of Tableland Aircraft Maintenance, Wayne McGilvray, said the plane sounded "rough and erratic". "I expected it to crash," he said. Five minutes later, he heard the sirens.

Robertson had brought the Aztec down in a field near Chettle Rd after the left engine failed.

