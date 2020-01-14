Reckless: Queensland drivers rated worst in the country

Young woman applying makeup, talking on the phone and drinking coffee while driving.

QUEENSLAND drivers are the worst in the country, with two-thirds of us admitting to reckless driving habits.

According to a 2019 Finder poll of 1000 Australians, one in five have answered a call or text without hands-free technology, and nearly half have eaten takeaway food while driving.

These, combined with driving in thongs, smoking and reaching to the back seat to deal with children, are Australia’s most dangerous driving habits.

A minority also own up to shaving, reading, applying makeup, watching TV and changing clothes while in control of a car.

At 66 per cent, Queenslanders make for the worst drivers, followed by Western Australia (49 per cent) and New South Wales (46 per cent).

Yet Queensland recorded the largest reduction in road deaths (9 per cent) in government statistics leading up to December 2019, whereas South Australia recorded a whopping 40 per cent increase.

Metro drivers’ driving habits are reportedly safer than regional Aussies by 6 per cent.