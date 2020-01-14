Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Young woman applying makeup, talking on the phone and drinking coffee while driving.
Young woman applying makeup, talking on the phone and drinking coffee while driving.
News

Reckless: Queensland drivers rated worst in the country

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
14th Jan 2020 2:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND drivers are the worst in the country, with two-thirds of us admitting to reckless driving habits.

According to a 2019 Finder poll of 1000 Australians, one in five have answered a call or text without hands-free technology, and nearly half have eaten takeaway food while driving.

These, combined with driving in thongs, smoking and reaching to the back seat to deal with children, are Australia’s most dangerous driving habits.

A minority also own up to shaving, reading, applying makeup, watching TV and changing clothes while in control of a car.

At 66 per cent, Queenslanders make for the worst drivers, followed by Western Australia (49 per cent) and New South Wales (46 per cent).

Yet Queensland recorded the largest reduction in road deaths (9 per cent) in government statistics leading up to December 2019, whereas South Australia recorded a whopping 40 per cent increase.

Metro drivers’ driving habits are reportedly safer than regional Aussies by 6 per cent.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Teenage girl critical, 28yo man dead after crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Teenage girl critical, 28yo man dead after crash

        News A MAN has died and a woman has been critically injured after a crash north of Emerald overnight.

        TruFusion customers roll up in support of brigades

        premium_icon TruFusion customers roll up in support of brigades

        News The restaurant was fully booked out with hungry people wanting to play their part.

        Strategic approach for mayoral candidate

        premium_icon Strategic approach for mayoral candidate

        News Using a strategic and analytical approach to improve public amenity and boost the...

        Father’s tribute to son tragically killed in Qld mine

        premium_icon Father’s tribute to son tragically killed in Qld mine

        News Fallen mine worker described 'the most kind considerate person'.