Recognise local heroes in Australia Day Award ceremony

Barcaldine community members have an extra weekend to recognise outstanding locals.

Barcaldine Regional Council has extended the 2021 Australia Day Awards nomination closing date to Monday, January 11 at 12pm.

Council would like to thank those who have already nominated a community member or group for the awards.

“We would also like to give those who haven’t yet had the chance to nominate for these awards the opportunity,” a spokeswoman said.

There are nine award categories, which are:

Citizen of the Year

Young Citizen of the Year

Community Event of the Year

Head Yakka Champion

Young Head Yakka Champion

Volunteer Awards

Senior Sports Award

Junior Sports Award

Cultural Award

The Australia Day Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals and community groups across the region.

It’s an opportunity to publicly recognise those who deserve to be acknowledged for their efforts in making the Barcaldine region a great place to live by contributing to the community over a number of years, not just in 2020.

Nomination forms are available on the council website.