Recognition for helping stop domestic and family violence

HARD WORKERS: Helem Yumba's Rockahmpton staff provide a range of therapeutic supports, that are delivered in conjunction with cultural healing programs and activities to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

ROCKHAMPTON’S Helem Yumba Central Queensland Healing Centre and North Rockhampton High School have been recognised for their extraordinary efforts to prevent domestic and family violence in the region.

This week they were among 134 inductees onto Queensland’s first Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Honour Roll Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Honour Roll.

Helem Yumba supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families within Rockhampton, Mt Morgan and Woorabinda.

They use a range of traditional and cultural healing programs as well as western clinical therapies to heal and strengthen Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people experiencing issues with violence, alcohol and other drugs, and family dysfunction.

Using a strengths-based approach, the centre specialises in services and counselling for individuals and families at risk of domestic and family violence.

Their work was guided and framed within Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander values, protocols, and underpinned by their knowledge of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people’s social and economic needs and aspirations.

Helem Yumba's local drug action team received funding in 2017 to tackle CQ's growing drug problem.

Rockhampton MP Mr Barry O’Rourke congratulated Helem Yumba Central Queensland Healing Centre and North Rockhampton High School.

“Queenslanders have acknowledged the people and organisations walking the talk in the prevention of domestic and family violence in their communities,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“Looking out for each other is what Queenslanders do, and those helping people affected by domestic and family violence deserve recognition.”

The North Rockhampton High School LoveBites program is a joint initiative with Legal Aid Queensland.

The current program is funded by donations and run by volunteers who facilitate full-day programs for high schools in Rockhampton and Gladstone.

The interactive program aims to teach teenagers about relationship violence, sexual violence, and domestic violence.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke has praised the good work done by Helem Yumba Central Queensland Healing Centre and North Rockhampton High School to end violence.

“Helem Yumba Central Queensland Healing Centre and North Rockhampton High School deserve their place on the state’s inaugural Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Honour Roll for an outstanding contribution to ending the violence in Central Queensland,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“The Rockhampton community should be proud and thankful for the efforts of Helem Yumba Central Queensland Healing Centre and North Rockhampton High School in creating a Queensland free from domestic and family violence.”

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Di Farmer said the Honour Roll had received 175 nominations from Cairns to Cunnamulla.

“Organisations, small businesses and corporates were also nominated for their stand on ending domestic and family violence,” Ms Farmer said.

Minister Di Farmer said addressing domestic violence was in everyone’s interests.

“Many of the nominations have included inspiring and heart wrenching stories.

“Domestic violence is everyone’s business, and all our nominees deserve recognition for taking the time and effort to make it a part of theirs.”

“Thank you to the Queenslanders who have acknowledged the individuals, organisations and companies making a difference in their communities.”

“Congratulations to all 134 inductees of the inaugural Honour Roll for helping to ensure domestic and family violence has no place in Queensland.”

Inductees receive a signed certificate and an electronic media tile to include on their email signature blocks, websites and profiles to promote their place on Queensland’s first Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Honour Roll.

Their efforts to stop the violence will also feature on the Not Now, Not Ever. Together website.

To find out more about Helem Yumba, visit their website here.

Emergency contacts

In an emergency call the police on Triple Zero (000)

DVConnect Womensline – phone 1800 811 811 (24 hours, 7 days a week)

DVConnect Mensline – phone 1800 600 636 (9am to 12 midnight, 7 days per week)

Services offered by Helem Yumba

Women’s Business

Women’s Healing Program (Binbi Gayu Danani)

Women’s Yarning

Men’s Business​

Male Behaviour Change Program (Gathar Weyebe Banabe)

Men’s Yarning

Counselling

Individual Counselling

Relationship Counselling

Group Counselling

Family Counselling

Mediation

Case Management Support

Encouraging and supporting change

School Program

Healthy Relationships

Elders Gatherings