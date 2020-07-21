Reconstruction works to wrap up on major Cap Coast road

Deputy Mayor Adam Belot and Councillor Glenda Mather inspect the reconstruction works on Matthew Flinders Drive ahead of its reopening this week.

MOTORISTS living in Cooee Bay will be glad to hear stage one of reconstruction works has almost finished on a section of road on Matthew Flinders Drive.

The $1.64m reconstruction project was identified as a priority project as part of Livingstone Shire Council’s forward works program, due to the high volume of traffic that travels the road daily.

The upgrades on Matthew Flinders Dr took place from the northern end of Scenic Hwy to Edwards St.

Portfolio holder of Transport (Roads, Drainage, Pathways), councillor Glenda Mather said the reconstruction project included the renewal of the road pavement, stabilisation of the steep embankment at the crest of the hill and upgrades to stormwater pipes, pits, kerbs, and channels.

“These works are part of council’s overall objective to enhance the liveability and accessibility of our shire, for residents and visitors,” she said.

“The Cooee Bay area is a popular location and Matthew Flinders Dr is a key linkage that experiences a high frequency of road users, so this important upgrade will improve safety as well as the road’s life span.

“Stormwater upgrades will also result in better management of surface water during rainstorms.

“Council would like to thank the community for its patience during the reconstruction works, as well as the local residents who lived within or nearby the detour area.”

The road is scheduled to reopen to traffic later this week.