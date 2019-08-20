Record applications pour in for apprenticeship intake

SURGING INTEREST: Hastings Deering has received a record number of applications for apprentices to be trained up like Rockhampton diesel fitter apprentice Matt Vandrine.

HASTINGS Deering has been swamped by a record 2177 applications for its 2020 apprentice intake after closing applications last week.

Applications opened for 75 positions in July for four weeks, with over 1000 applications in the first week alone.

This 2020 total is an increase of nearly 30 per cent on the 2019 apprentice intake application figures.

The majority of applications came from Mackay, 660, Brisbane with 657 and Rockhampton with 309.

Diesel fitting was the most popular apprenticeship with nearly 1400 of the applicants applying for this trade.

The breakdown of applicants included 35 per cent from mature age, females made up 13 per cent of applications, with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders accounting for 12 per cent.

Hastings Deering's Vincent Cosgrove said the company was set to improve flexibility and inclusion within its workforce, which was included as a driver for the 2020 apprenticeship recruitment.

"We are pleased this has resonated with job seekers with this record number of applications,” he said.

"Successful applicants will learn about the repair, servicing and maintenance of a massive range of Caterpillar equipment, engines and power systems.”

Those who were successful through the first stage will be advised on Friday.