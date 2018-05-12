Record Beef Australia crowds as event draws to a close

Dennis Cox on the final day of Beef Australia 2018. The event this year has drawn record crowds.

OVER the weekend and into next weeks, the sea of trade sites, kiosks, stalls and marquees will be disassembled, returning Rockhampton Showgrounds to normal.

It will be hard to believe how it was transformed into Beef Australia 2018.

Beef Australia CEO Dennis Cox said "it's been fantastic”.

Late yesterday afternoon, the total crowd for the week was estimated at 100,000 people.

In a record attendance, 25,000 of that was on Monday.

"We thought we would get a big crowd because of the public holiday,” Mr Cox said.

"We promoted it as people's day, $10 entry. Also we heavily pushed the 400km drive market.

"At the end of the day it is about quality over quantity.

"We want people here, as many as possible. But the ideal person is the one who is going to have an impact on the Australian beef industry.”

Beef Australia 2018 has already exceeded the numbers of the 2015 event with 90,000 patrons at the expo that year.

"This year we had a number of new initiatives,” Dennis said.

"First off with our planning we look at our existing things we do and can we do them better, that can be ticketing, parking, cleaning, a whole range of areas.

"Once we think we have that side of that fixed, we look at new initiatives.

"We had the Pitch in the Paddock, we relocated the symposium, we upped the anti on our celebrity chefs. To see the likes of Curtis Stone and Iron Chef here was fantastic.

"And of course we had some great restaurants.”

With 100,000 people bustling around the grounds, they all need to eat.

The Black Bunny Kitchen had counted 1900 meals yesterday afternoon and the Cape Grim in The Paddock counted 7000 burgers yesterday morning, with more meals to be had throughout last night and today.

Among the huge crowd was 3700 school kids - another record.

"Considering Monday was a public holiday, that is a lot of students over four days,” Dennis said.

"And they are the next generation that are going to fill some of these 200,000 jobs in the beef industry.”

Dennis spoke highly of the Handshakes program in the QantasLink International Lounge.

"It has introduced so many people to one another, connecting with others in the beef industry, we hope to see a lot of export deals that flow out of our event,” he said.

"It's so nice to to mix with 1000 guests from over 40 countries, really friendly and like minded people, they love agriculture, they love the beef industry and see a lot of similarities.”

The local community has really 'embraced the event' Dennis said.

"Beef Australia relies on the support of many people to put on this fantastic show, we have a staff of 22, a board of 10, nine committees, 200 volunteers and a large number of contractors but a big thanks to the community of Rockhampton,” he said.

"Everyone who has come to our region has said how friendly and kind we have all been and for the locals who have come out and supported the event.

"I have seen many people everyday this week and I know they love it.

"We are proud that they are passionate of what we do.”

With the next event to be held in 2021, planning will begin soon for how it will be 'bigger and better.'

"We will embrace whatever new technology is there,” Dennis said.

"We leave a lot of our seminar and symposium topics closer to the event so they can be relevant to the event for what the needs of the industry at the time.”