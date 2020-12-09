Record-breaker ready to make a splash at states

Caribeae's Spencer Brown is in top form heading into next week's Queensland Championships in Brisbane. Photo: Contributed

BREASTSTROKE comes naturally to Spencer Brown and he is certainly coming into his own in his favourite stroke.

He recently shaved three seconds off a 12 year old meet record in his pet event, the 200m breaststroke, at City of Charm in Bundaberg.

His time also bettered his PB by four seconds.

It is a major confidence boost for the 13 year old as he prepares for next week’s Queensland Championships at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

Brown is one of 11 Caribeae swimmers headed to states.

Coach Jodie Shanks expects a strong showing from the contingent which includes Hamish Nolan-Munns, Jack Kelly, Tyler Seagrott, Will Salmond, Courtney Draper, Amber Weber and two sets of siblings - Danielle and Julia Schultz and Joe and Koda Milburn.

Swimming sisters Danielle and Julia Schultz will compete together at their first state championships. Photo: Contributed

“I really want the kids to enjoy the competition and to put together the races the way that we speak about them,” Shanks said.

“They’ve all been working really hard.

“If we can get down there and swim the races to plan, they will definitely come out with PBs and then hopefully we’ll get a few finalists and hopefully pick up a few medals.”

Shanks said it would be exciting for the Schultz sisters who were both competing at states for the first time - Danielle as a 15 year old and Julia at age 12.

Koda Milburn, 12, will also be making his states debut, while 18 year old Joe is an experienced campaigner.

Brothers Joe and Koda Milburn are gearing up for the state championships in Brisbane.

Brown will have a much busier schedule this year than he did when he contested his first states last year.

He will swim in five events this year - the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke and the 200m and 400m IM.

Shanks would not be surprised to see him on the podium, given he came fourth in the 200m breaststroke in his first appearance in 2019.

He is seeded second in the 200m breaststroke and fourth in the 100m breaststroke and is well placed in his four other events.

“Spencer’s a bit of a later developer. He loves his breaststroke and he’s very natural at it and really enjoys the swimming,” Shanks said.

“He’s such a good racer. He’s very good at the back end in the 200m; he can be on pace and come home faster than anyone I know.

“If he can put it all together, I’d expect some really good results from him.”

Caribeae also has eight teams in the club relays on December 12, the opening day of the championships which continue until December 18.