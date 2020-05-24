Record-breaking cold snap for CQ

If you thought it was a bit chillier than usual on Saturday - you were right.

The Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed it was the coldest May day on record at numerous locations across Central Queensland.

Records were posted in Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Moranbah, Clermont, Gladstone, Springsure, Blackall, Blackwater, Thangool, in addition to many others across the state.

Rockhampton had its coldest May day in its 81 years of data collection with a max temperature of 12.2C - the previous record was 14.8C in 1978.

Yeppoon also had its coldest maximum temperature for may (13.1C) in its 48 years of records.

BOM meteorologist Kimba Wong said there were several factors in play leading into the cold snap.

"Largely across the Eastern parts of the state, we had a very thick band of cloud cover and that cloud cover stopped the sun from coming through and warming things up too much during the day," she said.

"There was a little bit of rainfall with that cloud as well.

"As well as that cloud cover and that light rain yesterday contributing towards the cold temperatures, we also have had a very cool airmass moving up from the south the last couple of days."

Ms Wong also said the cool weather is not over just yet.

"We still do have that very cool southerly airmass sitting over much of the state," she said.

"So while things are warming up a little bit more than yesterday for sure, things are still expected to remain a little bit below the may average over most of the state for the next couple of days just because we do have that very cool southerly airmass sitting over the state.

"Just that very cold airmass combining with that thick cloud cover and light rain gave us those extremely cold temperatures right across eastern Queensland."

Official rain gauges showed a good spread of rain across the region with 9mm in Byfield, 8mm in Yeppoon, 5mm in Rockhampton while the Sandra Downs observation station near Moura recorded a whopping 46mm.

Some citizen observers posted higher rainfall totals on the Who Got the Rain Facebook page.

Some of the larger falls included 42mm in Kawana, 10mm in Park Avenue, and 17mm in Raglan.

Ms Wong said there if will be dry for the coming days.

To top it all off, on Saturday evening the sun burst through the cloud cover at sunset illuminating the skies across the region and plenty or readers were on hand to capture the stunning display.

Rebecca Smith sent in a photo taken by husband Dean who snapped his dog Sargent at Glenlee under the lit-up skies (pictured above).

See the full gallery of sunset snaps here.