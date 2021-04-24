Record-breaking month for CQ real estate agency

A Rockhampton real estate agency is “on fire”, recording its best monthly result ever.

Ray White Rockhampton had 70 properties under offer and recorded $26 million in total sales in March.

Principal David Bell said the agency’s previous personal best was $17.5 million in total sales in October last year.

“The market is quite solid,” Mr Bell said.

“The buyers are outweighing the properties available on the market.”

He said he was seeing a high level of buyer enquiry.

“We are getting a lot of people locally upgrading plus we are getting some interstate buyers looking at investing in Rockhampton,” he said.

“There are a lot of infrastructure works going on in Rockhampton.

“People are coming from out of town for work and need somewhere to live.

“Combine that with our 0.3 per cent vacancy rates, which is an all time low – it’s quite good.”

He said getting stock on the market was important, as well as making sure properties were marketed.

“We need to make sure buyers are seeing the properties and they are not just selling off market,” he said.

“To get the best possible price for the vendor, the property needs to be marketed.”

He said in April the results were still looking strong and didn’t think there would be any reduction in sales.

“The numbers for open homes are still very strong,” he said.

“If someone was thinking about selling, it is definitely a good time.”

